Irish Examiner view: Europe facing a summer of industrial strife

The protest drums are beating across Europe, as workers attempt to make up for the declining value of their wage packets, and make use of the sellers’ market in employment and skills.

Given the pent-up demand among consumers, it looks like the perfect time for organised labour to improve benefits for its members.

For Irish holidaymakers, there is the worrying prospect that, if you get through the queues at Dublin Airport, your choice of flight may not be available anyway.

Ryanair faces strike threats in several countries after mediation on pay talks with two of its Spanish cabin crew unions broke down.

Germany experienced serious disruption in March when hundreds of flights were cancelled after security staff embarked on a series of rolling strikes in support of salary rises.

While there still appears to be scope for negotiation for Ryanair, the company has already reached settlements with a number of unions and managed staff relations well during the lockdown crisis, the prospect for serious disruption in neighbouring Britain looks nailed on for later this month.

National network rail workers have declared a series of three strikes across five days on June 21, 23, and 25; London Tube workers will also strike again on June 21 over pensions and potential job cuts.

The strikes take place during the week of two by-elections which are likely to result in humiliating defeats for the Conservative Party, and will also impact travel arrangements for the Glastonbury Festival, and concerts in Hyde Park by Elton John and the Rolling Stones.

Militancy can be contagious, and evidence of it succeeding can act as encouragement for muscle-flexing unions.

But all circumstances are different, and those on the receiving end of withdrawal of labour are usually customers and companies.

In addition, the nature of work is changing, as can be evidenced by the Government’s latest initiative to support remote working, which includes free access to the country’s 242 digital hubs and 10,000 hot desks between now and the end of August.

Not everyone is employed in roles which offer this flexibility, and there is confusion over the objectives of the ‘WFH’ campaign.

What started off as medical justification to provide social distance during the opening months of a pandemic has now catalysed into something much wider, and which can appear in some ways divisive.

Is it to conserve fuel costs, and travel time (for some) or is it in place to aid zero-emission targets (for some) or is it there to promote the cause of a changing work/life balance (for some)?

Or perhaps to help companies present it as an employment benefit (for some) much in the same way that a company car parking space used to be a sought-after perk?

The scheme is “doomed to fail” unless the Government introduces legislation to provide a “right” to flexible work, says Labour’s spokeswoman on employment and workers’ rights, Marie Sherlock.

Right to Request Remote Work Bill

Legislation to allow employees to request remote working was tabled in January, but currently provides employers with 13 different reasons for denying permission.

The Right to Request Remote Work Bill is currently going through

pre-legislative scrutiny.

Whatever happens to that we would all do well to remember that the government does not have any money of its own.

Its revenues depend on wealth being created by companies and individuals, and handed across in the form of taxes.

One of the consequences of the Covid-19 crisis, and now the war in Ukraine, has been to lead people to the belief that there is an inexhaustible supply of money to meet ever-expanding political aims.

Heather Humphreys, the Minister for Rural and Community Development, charged with overseeing the expansion to improve digital working arrangements outside of big cities, struck right when she was asked, in a different context, about subsidies to offset soaring petrol, diesel and energy prices.

“The Government does not have a magic money tree,” she said.

It’s a message that campaigners, union negotiators, and special interest groups, should look at each day. It is our money, and it is limited.