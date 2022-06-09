Irish Examiner view: The King is in court as Platini faces fraud charge

Michel Platini is recognised as one of the most intelligent footballers of all time: Rated seventh in Fifa’s ‘Player of the Century’ vote; three-times Ballon d’Or winner; Chevalier of the Légion d’honneur. He was known as ‘Le Roi’: The King.

Attempts to get ‘the king’ into court were stymied yesterday after a trial in Switzerland was delayed when his co-defendant, Sepp Blatter — former president of world football’s governing body, Fifa — said he could not give evidence because of chest pains.