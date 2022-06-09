Irish Examiner view: The King is in court as Platini faces fraud charge

Michel Platini is recognised as one of the most intelligent footballers of all time: Rated seventh in Fifa’s ‘Player of the Century’ vote; three-times Ballon d’Or winner; Chevalier of the Légion d’honneur. He was known as ‘Le Roi’: The King.
Attempts to get ‘the king’ into court were stymied yesterday after a trial in Switzerland was delayed when his co-defendant, Sepp Blatter — former president of world football’s governing body, Fifa — said he could not give evidence because of chest pains.
Platini, ex-president of European football’s governing body, Uefa, is joined with him to deny allegations that a 2011 payment of 2m Swiss francs (€1.75m) made by Blatter to Platini was fraudulent.
These two men, at one time the most powerful brokers in the world game, have been banned from the sport since 2015 and were indicted last year.
The trial is due to conclude on June 22, with a verdict expected on July 8. It carries a five-year jail term or a fine.
No doubt the trial will produce interesting information about how business is done. But to expect it to draw a line in the sand under the strange ways of soccer is unlikely.
