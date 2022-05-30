Irish Examiner view: First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland

If the experience of coronavirus over the last two years has taught us anything, it is that viruses are no respecter of boundaries, either personal or geographical; it also taught us to keep a level head when their progress is accelerating.

The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in the east of the country and the HSE expects more to emerge imminently.

The Public Health Agency in the North recorded its first case on Thursday and expects more in the weeks ahead.

Officials will be stepping up efforts to contain a virus that has its origins in the jungles of central and western Africa.

Despite its name and the fact that it was first observed in a laboratory animal, scientists believe that rainforest rodents are its natural reservoir.

More than 200 cases of monkeypox have been detected in the UK, EU, North America, Australia, Israel, and the United Arab Emirates.

Cases have been mostly identified among gay and bisexual men but the virus is not unique to the LGBTQ+ community and also presents among heterosexual people.

People usually recover within weeks, although severe illness might occur in those with weak immune systems, pregnant women, and babies.

It can take up to seven days, and sometimes weeks, for symptoms to develop after exposure.

Medical experts believe this outbreak is based on social interaction, international travel, and a few superspreader events.

Ireland has made monkeypox a notifiable disease so doctors and laboratories are legally required to inform public health authorities of cases.

Some people are already immune because they received the smallpox vaccine as children.

However, the State stopped vaccinating against smallpox in 1972 and the disease appears to have been almost totally eradicated since its fearsome impact in the 19th and 20th centuries. Some doses of vaccine are held in reserve though.

Some experts are blaming climate change for the increased range of viruses. If so, it is unlikely to be the last time that Ireland has to cope with novel medical challenges in the years to come.

We are gaining plenty of experience.