First case of monkeypox confirmed in Ireland

The first case of monkeypox has been identified in Ireland, the health minister has confirmed.

Stephen Donnelly says the disease was detected in the east of the country by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre on Friday.

The infected person has not been hospitalised.

The HPSC is following up with all people who had close contact with the person while they were infectious.

A further suspected case is also being investigated by health officials who are waiting on test results.

It comes after the first case of the mild illness was confirmed in the North earlier on Thursday.

Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency (PHA) confirmed the case, but to protect patient confidentiality, no further details were disclosed.

The PHA said the case was not unexpected following the presence of monkeypox cases elsewhere in the UK.

Monkeypox cases are usually found in West Africa, and the virus does not often spread elsewhere.

Around 200 cases of the viral infection have been reported across Europe, with a small number of those infected have been hospitalised.

Mr Donnelly says the HSE has procured a number of "third-generation smallpox vaccines" to help combat the virus.

The disease, which was first discovered in monkeys, is usually mild but can cause severe illness in some cases.

There are two types of monkeypox: West African monkeypox and Congo Basin monkeypox. The current outbreak is the milder, West African, type.

Symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, backache, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion.

A rash can develop, often beginning on the face, which then spreads to other parts of the body including the genitals.

The rash can look like chickenpox or syphilis, and scabs can form which then fall off.

The incubation period of monkeypox is usually from six to 13 days but can range from five to 21 days.

Monkeypox spreads through close contact including contact with the skin rash of someone with the disease.

People who closely interact with someone who is infectious have a greater risk of picking up the virus, including household members, sexual partners and healthcare workers.

The risk of community spread is very low.