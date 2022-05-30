Irish Examiner view: Farewell to the first great star of TV racing

With the passing of Lester Piggott at a hospital near his home in Bursinel, Switzerland, this weekend, we say farewell to the first great star of the age of TV racing with a list of achievements which are likely never to be beaten.

This is how the jockey, known variously as ‘The Long Fellow’ and ‘The Housewives’ Favourite’ (because they trusted him with their money), would have liked it.

Ireland did not see him mount a winner before Rise Above, at Phoenix Park, on August 9, 1958. He followed this opening victory by guiding Getaway home in the Phoenix Stakes the same day.

The Cork Examiner reported: “Lester Piggott ... had the race so securely settled a furlong out that he was in a position to take a leisurely look over his shoulder to see how the best of his rivals was getting on.”

By the time he unsaddled as a winner in Dublin, he had been riding professionally since the age of 12, won at Royal Ascot, and had taken the first of his nine Derby victories (Never Say Die, 33/1, 1954) by the time he was 18.

He even won a Triumph Hurdle aboard Prince Charlemagne in the opening race of what is known now as the Cheltenham Festival.

In all Piggott, who was from a racing family in Berkshire, was a winner 4,513 times in 43 seasons in Britain, with overseas success taking his total to 5,300.

Eleven times champion jockey, he won the Irish Derby on five occasions, the last time in 1981 on the legendary, but tragic, Shergar, when he stood in for the stallion’s normal rider, Walter Swinburne.

But the horse Piggott was most indelibly associated with was the iconic thoroughbred Nijinsky, trained by Vincent O’Brien at Ballydoyle, Co Tipperary.

Widely regarded as the finest flat racer of the 20th century, Nijinsky was unbeatable in the golden year of 1969 and, the following season, he became the first horse for 35 years to win the English Triple Crown, a feat which has never been repeated.

Nijinsky and Lester Piggott win The St Leger for trainer Vincent O'Brien at Doncaster in 1970. Picture: Healy Racing

Piggott famously spent just over a year in prison for tax fraud, which cut short his burgeoning career as a trainer, lost him his OBE award, and cost him a knighthood.

However, punters were unwavering in their support and cheered mightily when resumed his career as a jockey in 1990 and won the Breeders’ Cup Mile on Royal Academy within 10 days of his return. He retired for the last time in 1995.

Deafness in one ear from childhood and a speech impediment made Piggott a difficult interview subject but he did possess a wry and knowing sense of humour.

In one interview he told TV tipster Peter O’Sullevan his mount would win “if I don’t fall off”. “Are you going to fall off?” asked O’Sullevan,

Then came a quick reply which would have delighted the racing thriller writer Dick Francis who was also his biographer: “I haven’t decided yet,” said Piggott.