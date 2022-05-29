Racig legend Lester Piggott dies at 86

A remarkable career delivered nine Derby victories
LEGEND: Lester Piggott. 

Sun, 29 May, 2022 - 09:47
Cian Locke

LEGENDARY jockey Lester Piggott has died at the age of 86, multiple reports on Sunday say.

Winner of the Derby a remarkable nine times, the 86-year-old was, along with Frankel, in the first draft of inductees into the British Champions Series Hall of Fame last year.

Piggott was in hospital in Switzerland and family had expressed the hope that he would  return to his home this week.

A stunning career over almost 50 years saw him claim 4,493 winners – the third highest tally in British racing history behind only Sir Gordon Richards and Pat Eddery.  Lester was crowned champion jockey 11 times and his name became synonymous with the Derby. His nine victories were part of a haul iof 30 winners in the classics.

Off the track, he was notoriously short and frequently prickly with the media and was once jailed for tax evasion.

Piggiott rode his first winner in 1948 at just 12 on a horse called The Chase at Haydock Park.

More to follow

