Irish Examiner view: Double standard at work in US South

Oklahoma, according to Rodgers and Hammerstein, is a state with “plenty of room to swing a rope, plenty of heart and plenty of hope”. And in a nation which seems entirely incapable of implementinggun control that would prevent the massacre of innocents, Oklahoma, which likes to call itself The Sooner State, has shown much alacrity in introducing the strictest abortion ban in the United States.

Its Republican governor, Kevin Stitt, has signed into law, regulations that, in effect, will end all access to the procedure. It will allow exceptions to save the life of a woman or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest reported to police authorities.

The move comes ahead of the imminent overturning of Roe v Wadewhich established the right to an abortion in 1973. The ban will be enforced by civil lawsuits rather than criminal prosecution, allowing private citizens to sue abortion providers or anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion. Providers said they would cease operations as soon as the bill was signed.

Governor Stitt said: “From the moment life begins at conception is when we have a responsibility as human beings to do everything we can to protect that baby’s life and the life of the mother.”

Oklahoma is the neighbour of Texas, another champion of banning access to abortion. Both states are Republican, and while the “Grand Old Party” likes to lead on matters concerning women’s rights to control their bodies it is hugely less enthused by the prospect of having to do something about guns.

Texas governor Greg Abbott signed into law several measures making it easier to own and carry guns in the Lone Star State where an 18-year-old killed 19 children and two adults on Tuesday. He had previously legally obtained weapons designed for battlefield use.

In a bleakly ironic coincidence, the National Rifle Association convention will take place in Houston this weekend and Abbot is scheduled to speak as is the Texas Republican senator Ted Cruz whose solution to the latest shooting is to call for more armed officers to be placed into schools. Some 55,000 NRA members will attend. So will Donald Trump.

The NRA spends millions of dollars annually lobbying against measures such as rigorous background checks prior to gun sales and bans on assault weapons.

It is clear that there is an enormous double standard at work in the Southern United States. While the “right to life” is fetishised among religious Republicans, the right to have access to powerful weapons which exist for the purposes of taking life is also proclaimed.

As this is unlikely to change, the expressions of regret when murder is committed is but hand-wringing and crocodile tears.