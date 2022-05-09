Irish Examiner view: Trolling sends O'Hara statue into early retirement

“I don’t know much about art,” goes the old saying, “but I know what I like.” Any rendition of public art will attract more than its fair share of attention.

Many of us are just waiting for an opportunity to release our inner critic, or so it seems. Statuary is a particular problem, including the much-derided bust of Cristiano Ronaldo in Madeira Airport (it’s still there by the way). It is no easy matter to make something lifelike out of clay or bronze, which may be why the Rory Gallagher memorial in Cork city is symbolic rather than realistic.