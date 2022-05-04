Irish examiner view: Russia's nuclear threat to Ireland

There may be a lesson to be learned from Stanly Kubrick's dark nuclear comedy 'Dr Strangelove'
Irish examiner view: Russia's nuclear threat to Ireland

Russia conducted the first test launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile last month, a new and long-awaited addition to its nuclear arsenal which president Vladimir Putin said would make Moscow's enemies stop and think. Picture: Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service via AP

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 07:00

There may be a strategist in the Kremlin who is a secret admirer of Stanley Kubrick’s dark nuclear comedy Dr Strangelove and felt the Irish sense of satirical humour would be amused by the concept of the Emerald Isle being wiped out by a first-strike attack aimed at obliterating Britain.

It may not carry the straight-faced irony of Jonathan Swift’s A Modest Proposal but there is as much hyperbole in suggesting the detonation of a 100 megatonne torpedo 200 kilometres off the coast of Donegal as there is in making a fricassee of poor children for consumption by the ruling classes.

It’s comforting to learn that Russia’s embassy in Dublin believes there can be no winners in a nuclear war and that it “must never be unleashed”. 

The only problem is that we cannot take anything Russia says at face value.

Dr Strangelove first appeared in cinemas in 1964, shortly after the Cuban missile crisis. The sub-text of its title was ‘How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb’. 

As we cannot do anything about that which we cannot control it remains, in some ways, sound advice.

Read More

Martin condemns 'sinister' and 'intimidatory' Russian TV report on nuclear attack on Ireland

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Time for action to help construction costs Irish Examiner view: Time for action to help construction costs
1916 Easter Rising commemoration Irish Examiner view: Investment in Defence Forces is needed now
Irish Examiner view: Katie Taylor's triumph in New York Irish Examiner view: Katie Taylor's triumph in New York
<p>The matter centres on a decision to deny planning permission for a development of 191 apartments in Blackpool in Cork City.</p>

Irish Examiner view: Public must have faith in the system

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices