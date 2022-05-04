Irish examiner view: Russia's nuclear threat to Ireland

There may be a strategist in the Kremlin who is a secret admirer of Stanley Kubrick’s dark nuclear comedy Dr Strangelove and felt the Irish sense of satirical humour would be amused by the concept of the Emerald Isle being wiped out by a first-strike attack aimed at obliterating Britain.

It may not carry the straight-faced irony of Jonathan Swift’s A Modest Proposal but there is as much hyperbole in suggesting the detonation of a 100 megatonne torpedo 200 kilometres off the coast of Donegal as there is in making a fricassee of poor children for consumption by the ruling classes.