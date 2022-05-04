Irish examiner view: Russia's nuclear threat to Ireland

It may not carry the straight-faced irony of Jonathan Swift’sbut there is as much hyperbole in suggesting the detonation of a 100 megatonne torpedo 200 kilometres off the coast of Donegal as there is in making a fricassee of poor children for consumption by the ruling classes.
The only problem is that we cannot take anything Russia says at face value.
first appeared in cinemas in 1964, shortly after the Cuban missile crisis. The sub-text of its title was ‘How I Learned To Stop Worrying And Love The Bomb’.
As we cannot do anything about that which we cannot control it remains, in some ways, sound advice.