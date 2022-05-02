Irish Examiner view: Katie Taylor's triumph in New York

A second encounter, hopefully in Ireland, looks to be inevitable after judges awarded a 2-1 split decision to Taylor after a rapid-fire laying on of hands over 10, two-minute rounds in a thrilling duel which delivered everything which had been promised with barely a backward step from either woman.
Taylor captured a split decision win with two judges awarding her the fight 97-93 and 96-93 and one judge dissenting for Serrano with a 96-94 score.
“Look at what we have done,” said Katie.
“It was a fight for the ages,” said Hearn.
Taylor versus Serrano enters the pantheon of boxing fame to be summoned when people talk of Ali v Frazier; La Motta v Sugar Ray Robinson; Duran v Sugar Ray Leonard; and Marvin Hagler v Thomas Hearns.
Just over 70 years ago AJ Liebling, columnist for, wrote what is widely considered to be the best sports book of all time.
provides a ringside seat to some of the greatest fights in history; it opens with an anecdote about the world light heavyweight champion “Philadelphia Jack O’Brien” whose parents emigrated from Co Cavan.
Today Liebling would have been writing about Katie Taylor. And would have been as thrilled as the rest of us.