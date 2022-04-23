Irish Examiner view: Is Cork going straight-line crazy?

Very few people will know the name, Robert Moses. And most of those who do will be town planners. Some of them may even work for Cork City and/or County Council.

Moses was an engineer and architect whose dream of expressways, parks and the primacy of the motor car over the demands of public transport helped to shape modern New York City. Among his many achievements was the Triborough Bridge, opened in 1936, connecting the Bronx, Manhattan and Queens via three separate spans and the Brooklyn–Battery Tunnel.

He was said to be “straight-line crazy” such was his adherence to an interconnected grid system. His story is currently told in a play at London’s Bridge Theatre which should be compulsory attendance for everyone who wants to redesign urban areas without proper consultation.

Alternatively, it should be played at the Everyman Theatre for all those who are interested in the future of Cork City.

The 12 proposed Sustainable Transport Corridors, with bus, cycling and pedestrian facilities, proposed for Cork under the BusConnects Cork plan.

The €600m plans announced this week to introduce 75km of bus lanes and 54km of cycling and walking infrastructure in Cork may not initially be seen to rival the intent of Robert Moses. They are not pro-car for example.

But in terms of scale, they are equally as ambitious and profound. They will take away on-street parking, require the acquisition of buildings, and, perhaps most unacceptably, the loss of gardens.

There is an enormous level of supposition and magical thinking in these suggestions about the appetite and ability of people to walk and cycle into the city and about the effective provision of cost-effective and timely public transport.

There is also an implied threat that if Cork doesn’t want to go down this route, then the money can easily go elsewhere.

Proposals are to be tabled for initial discussions in June. Good. Hurry up. Because, at the moment, the headlines suggest that what we are facing is a radical redesign of a city, a city which many people love already, but without substantive detail.