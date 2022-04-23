Irish Examiner view: Is Cork going straight-line crazy?

Irish Examiner view: Is Cork going straight-line crazy?

Triborough Bridge: Adherence to an interconnected grid system described as 'straight line crazy'.

Sat, 23 Apr, 2022 - 07:20

Very few people will know the name, Robert Moses. And most of those who do will be town planners. Some of them may even work for Cork City and/or County Council.

Moses was an engineer and architect whose dream of expressways, parks and the primacy of the motor car over the demands of public transport helped to shape modern New York City. Among his many achievements was the Triborough Bridge, opened in 1936, connecting the Bronx, Manhattan and Queens via three separate spans and the Brooklyn–Battery Tunnel.

He was said to be “straight-line crazy” such was his adherence to an interconnected grid system. His story is currently told in a play at London’s Bridge Theatre which should be compulsory attendance for everyone who wants to redesign urban areas without proper consultation. 

Alternatively, it should be played at the Everyman Theatre for all those who are interested in the future of Cork City.

The 12 proposed Sustainable Transport Corridors, with bus, cycling and pedestrian facilities, proposed for Cork under the BusConnects Cork plan.
The 12 proposed Sustainable Transport Corridors, with bus, cycling and pedestrian facilities, proposed for Cork under the BusConnects Cork plan.

The €600m plans announced this week to introduce 75km of bus lanes and 54km of cycling and walking infrastructure in Cork may not initially be seen to rival the intent of Robert Moses. They are not pro-car for example. 

But in terms of scale, they are equally as ambitious and profound. They will take away on-street parking, require the acquisition of buildings, and, perhaps most unacceptably, the loss of gardens.

There is an enormous level of supposition and magical thinking in these suggestions about the appetite and ability of people to walk and cycle into the city and about the effective provision of cost-effective and timely public transport. 

There is also an implied threat that if Cork doesn’t want to go down this route, then the money can easily go elsewhere.

Proposals are to be tabled for initial discussions in June. Good. Hurry up. Because, at the moment, the headlines suggest that what we are facing is a radical redesign of a city, a city which many people love already, but without substantive detail.

Read More

Explainer: Here's what the new Cork BusConnects plans might mean for where you live

More in this section

Taoiseach visit to Londonderry Irish Examiner view: Mica misery affects people all around the country
Irish Examiner view: Macron has turned French presidential election into a referendum Irish Examiner view: Macron has turned French presidential election into a referendum
Russian Resistance Irish Examiner view: Echoes of Stalingrad as last defenders hold out in Mariupol
Corkenvironmentroad safety#transport
<p>Erik ten Hag: Eighth person in charge of Man Utd since 2014.</p>

Irish Examiner view: Revolving doors at Man Utd

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices