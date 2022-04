The first official steps have been taken by the Jockey Club in the UK aimed at extending the Cheltenham Festival from four to five days and there are widespread and genuine fears that, by doing so, racing will kill the goose that lays the golden egg.

The festival, which since 2005 has been run over four days in March every year and this year attracted more than 280,000 paying punters, is undoubtedly a huge draw for racing fans on both sides of the Irish Sea. But, not 20 years after creating huge controversy by adding an extra day which many — racegoers, fans, jockeys, owners, and trainers alike — deemed superfluous, the authorities are once more looking to extend the event.