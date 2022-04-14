Irish Examiner View: Improved connections to Spain welcome

The news this week of a new, more sophisticated, ferry service between Rosslare and Bilbao in Spain is to be welcomed on several fronts.

For far too long this country depended largely on the so-called land bridge across the UK to get its Europe-bound traffic to its destination. Brexit largely redefined what Ireland needs in terms of connectivity to Europe and, to a greater or lesser degree, the Irish authorities along with numerous commercial partners have largely overcome the land-bridge issue.