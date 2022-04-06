Irish Examiner view: Ukraine situation highlights the savage reality of Ireland's housing crisis

The fact that thousands of Ukrainian refugees who will shortly be arriving in Ireland will be accommodated initially in tents provides a savage underpinning to the realities of what is becoming a major and very visible crisis for the State.

Ireland needs to build at least 33,000 new homes annually to move towards the requirements created by satisfying domestic demands. At least the same number will be needed to offer a semblance of a normal life for Ukrainians who have been displaced by the barbarous activities of Vladimir Putin and what used to be known, with grudging respect, no longer applicable, as The Red Army.