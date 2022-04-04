Irish Examiner View: Charlie Bird on top of the world

The extent to which the popular broadcaster's project was embraced by the public was a reaffirmation of our sense of shared community.
Irish Examiner View: Charlie Bird on top of the world

Charlie Bird climbs Croagh Patrick to raise funds for Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta. Picture: Michael Mc Laughlin

Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 06:30

Charlie Bird’s joyful ascent at the head of 10,000 people to the top of Croagh Patrick was a highly visible reminder that the human desire to congregate in great numbers remains undiminished, despite two years of lockdown and obstinate Covid.

More than €2m has been raised for the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association and Pieta. 

But, more than that, it was a reaffirmation of the sense of shared community. This is something we will need in large quantities in the months ahead as thousands of refugees arrive in our country and the cost of living challenges become ever stronger.

Charlie’s Mayo event is a good place to unfurl those standards proclaiming faith, hope, and charity.

Read More

'It's been beautiful': Charlie Bird's drive to help others shows his grit and grace

More in this section

Hostages Beheadings Trial Irish Examiner View: Elsheikh hearings will expand knowledge of Islamic State
Increasing / decreasing power of an electric heater radiator at the cold winter season. Irish Examiner view: Ireland is vulnerable to the paradox of thrift
Irish Examiner view: The road to Doha and beyond Irish Examiner view: The road to Doha and beyond
Motor neurone diseasePlace: Croagh PatrickPerson: Charlie BirdEvent: Climb with CharlieOrganisation: Irish Motor Neurone Disease AssociationOrganisation: Pieta
<p>Russian president Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Moscow, last Tuesday. Picture: Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP</p>

Irish Examiner View: Legal net waits for Putin

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices