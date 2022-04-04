Irish Examiner View: Charlie Bird on top of the world

Charlie Bird’s joyful ascent at the head of 10,000 people to the top of Croagh Patrick was a highly visible reminder that the human desire to congregate in great numbers remains undiminished, despite two years of lockdown and obstinate Covid.
More than €2m has been raised for the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association and Pieta.
But, more than that, it was a reaffirmation of the sense of shared community. This is something we will need in large quantities in the months ahead as thousands of refugees arrive in our country and the cost of living challenges become ever stronger.
Charlie’s Mayo event is a good place to unfurl those standards proclaiming faith, hope, and charity.