Irish Examiner view: Last public outing for the queen?

Queen Elizabeth's visit to Ireland in 2011 still remembered with fondness
Queen Elizabeth during a service of thanksgiving for the life of the duke of Edinburgh, at Westminster Abbey in London. Picture: Richard Pohle/The Times/PA

Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 07:00

There is increasing speculation that the service at Westminster Abbey to remember the life of Philip, the duke of Edinburgh, may presage a poignant moment in the history of our next-door neighbours but one which will strike a chord in Ireland too. 

Could it be the last public appearance of Queen Elizabeth II, whose visit to Ireland in 2011 is still remembered with fondness?

Eleven months ago she sat in solitary mourning in Windsor for the funeral of her husband, just after regulation-busting parties had been held at 10 Downing Street. 

The first fixed penalty notices have been, anonymously, issued for that transgression and much more hubbub is to follow.

The queen, 96 next month, has been standing down from public duties in the hope that she can appear at her platinum jubilee celebration from June 2 to June 5. 

But the Abbey thanksgiving, with all the leading ladies dressed in Edinburgh Green, carried with it the sense of the end of an epoch.

