Irish Examiner view: Climate collapse hasn't gone away, you know

Ireland’s neutrality and Putin’s callous and inhumane disregard for life have been the main topics of conversation here regarding the war in Ukraine over the last month.

A third focus has been on the cost of living increase, keenly felt in shops and at the pumps already.

None of these issues are easily resolved and, despite some people’s best efforts to convince us otherwise, they can’t be solved solely by the Government.

It is a brave man or woman, therefore, who speaks up at this time to warn us of the perils of ignoring something altogether different: Climate collapse.

“Countries could become so consumed by the immediate fossil fuel supply gap that they neglect or knee-cap policies to cut fossil fuel use,” said UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres at an event yesterday. “This is madness. Addiction to fossil fuels is mutually assured destruction.”

Mr Guterres is right, though the issue is complex, not least because politicians the world over find it hard to take climate change action that results in a hit to people’s pockets in the face of rising costs. He said:

Instead of hitting the brakes on the decarbonisation of the global economy, now is the time to put the pedal to the metal towards a renewable energy future.

Climate change will not go away, but there will continue to be moments that capture people’s imaginations. Wildfires, polar bears clinging to ice caps, and activism such as recent disruptions to high-profile soccer games will have an impact, just by being shared widely across media and social media.

Recognition won’t all come through notable pictures, though, we need to make sense of ongoing events ourselves.

Startling heatwaves at both of Earth’s poles are as stark a message as you could get. Temperatures in Antarctica reached record levels at the weekend, as much as 40C above normal in places and 30C above normal near the north pole.

Another moment that should be an eye-opener is the current movement of 10m Ukrainians across borders, into places of refuge. It is the type of displacement of people that climate collapse will force should we fail to act. We recognise an act of war that forces people to flee their homes.

Climate change will wreak a similarly destructive path.

But there is hope and there are ways that we can take action, including by weaning ourselves off murderous dictators and their coveted oil and gas.

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan was mocked when he, correctly, told people that by slowing down and monitoring the efficiency of their cars, they can reduce fuel consumption and play their part. Let’s hope his proposals yesterday to accelerate the building of offshore wind farms in this country are taken more seriously and given support.

Mr Ryan wants the new Maritime Area Regulatory Authority to approve offshore wind developments within 90 days and he says the first turbines might be up and running in four years.

Away from infrastructure, people can do what they can and social justice activism is a good place to start.

Everyone is a climate change activist, said Tara Shine at the Irish Examiner’s International Women’s Day event earlier this month.

You won’t solve the crisis without engagement, without empathy, without women taking an active role, she said. Sustainability is not about climate change and carbon emissions alone… it’s about making a better society for all of us to live in.”

Who wouldn’t strive for that?