Irish Examiner view: Rachael a sure bet for Sportsperson of the Year

Tue, 22 Mar, 2022 - 07:22
What more can be said about Rachael Blackmore that hasn’t been said already?
Less than 24 hours after her historic Gold Cup victory last Friday, the jockey was back in the saddle riding the appropriately named Gentlemansgame to victory in Thurles. Yesterday, she received a hero’s welcome back to Henry de Bromhead’s training yard in Waterford.
It will surprise no one that she has been inundated with well-wishers, selfie-takers, and autograph-hunters in the past few days. That is set to continue for some time yet.
There is no such thing as a sure bet, and it is only March, but it would surely be foolish to bet against her retaining her RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year crown later this year.