Irish Examiner view: Has war put net zero on the back burner?

Delay means death. Those were the words of the UN secretary general António Guterres at the end of February.

He might have been talking about the war in Ukraine, a subject which has preoccupied him, and political leaders in Europe and Nato, for much of this month. But he wasn’t.

He was referring to the latest scientific report by the experts who constitute the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. They had concluded that the risks related to global warming were accelerating so rapidly that the world is reaching the point of no return.

Putin’s barbarous invasion of his neighbours, and Russia’s strategic plan to turn old European cities into other iterations of their destruction of Grozny and Aleppo, has refocused attention on fossil fuels and our reliance upon them which in turn underwrites the Kremlin war machine.

Unlike the US, the EU has not banned imports of oil and gas. Germany, as part of a policy championed by Angela Merkel, is particularly dependent. Vladimir Putin supplies more than half of its gas and coal and about a third of its oil.

That reliance was increased when the former chancellor committed to closing all of Germany’s nuclear power plants after the Fukushima nuclear disaster of 2011.

There is, as Irish politicians have been stressing repeatedly, no short-term fix for this.

When Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the Government will not be able to shield citizens “entirely” from the impact of soaring energy costs, he knows this to be an understatement.

More than 700,000 Bord Gáis customers face an annual price increase of up to €775 from next month — €390 a year for gas and €385 for electricity, dwarfing the Government’s €200 rebate scheme for all account holders which is set to kick in next month.

When the cost of fuel and the carbon tax — which increasingly looks like a misnomer when there are insufficient supplies of alternative energy to incentivise organisations and people to use — are added then this is well on its way to becoming a poisonous witch’s brew for the political classes.

The EU at its recent Versailles meeting declared three principal objectives aimed at producing autonomy: increased spending on mutual defence and security; withdrawal from reliance on fossil fuels, starting with Russian exports; maintaining food supply.

Investment on the back burner

There is a strong risk that investment in climate mitigation may find itself on the back burner because of the requirement for increased military spending which could propel consumption of energy and non-renewable resources.

If you espouse zero sum game theory then you will take a gloomy view of the prospects.

More optimistic observers might anticipate greater momentum for technologies which lead to decarbonisation and reductions in global warming. As well as renewables such as wind and solar this will require revisionism of long-held positions from critics of nuclear and hydrogen power.

As there is likely to be a shortfall before new sources come on stream there will be pressure to exploit existing identifiable reserves, much in the same way that South Africa has deployed technologies to extract new riches from the spoils of gold mines that were once calculated to be exhausted.

Britain has backed fresh drilling ventures in the North Sea and plans to make “big new bets on nuclear”. It has drawn the line thus far on fracking but is unlikely to stand so high on this principle as to rule it out forever.

Because of Putin, climate change strategies that seemed sensible and attainable six months ago now look obsolete.

Keeping voters onside is going to require stronger communication and higher levels of mitigation than we have seen to date as the overall costs of living start to affect every household in the Republic.

The irony for the eco-conscious, and that must be most of us, is that the huge increases in fossil fuel prices, under the control of frequently hostile states whose interests are inimical to western democracies, has finally swung the argument in favour of draconian change.

But there has to be pragmatism in making the transition to a renewable future.