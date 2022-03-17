Irish Examiner view: Dangers facing journalists

We reflected recently on the dangers that journalists face in Ukraine and other theatres of war as they strive to do their job. Among the casualties of the Russian invasion is Pierre Zakrzewski, who grew up and was educated in Dublin. He was killed alongside Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova when their vehicle was struck on Monday by incoming fire in Horenka, outside the capital.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin described it as “an appalling killing, illustrating again the indiscriminate and barbaric nature of the Russian attack on the citizens of Ukraine, and also brings a very sharp focus on the enormous risks that journalists are taking, in terms of shining a light on this barbaric war”.