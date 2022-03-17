Irish Examiner view: Dangers facing journalists

Irish Examiner view: Dangers facing journalists

Pierre Zakrzewski, who grew up in Dublin. He was killed alongside Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova when their vehicle was struck on Monday by incoming fire in Horenka, outside the capital. Picture: Fox News/PA

Thu, 17 Mar, 2022 - 06:30

We reflected recently on the dangers that journalists face in Ukraine and other theatres of war as they strive to do their job. Among the casualties of the Russian invasion is Pierre Zakrzewski, who grew up and was educated in Dublin. He was killed alongside Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova when their vehicle was struck on Monday by incoming fire in Horenka, outside the capital.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin described it as “an appalling killing, illustrating again the indiscriminate and barbaric nature of the Russian attack on the citizens of Ukraine, and also brings a very sharp focus on the enormous risks that journalists are taking, in terms of shining a light on this barbaric war”.

Ukraine is not the only place to pose a danger to journalists. Another journalist was shot dead in Mexico on Tuesday, the eighth murdered so far this year, making it the most dangerous place in the world for the media.

Mr Zakrzewski’s mother, Marie-Ange, said his death was confirmed to her at lunchtime on Tuesday, describing it as the news she had always dreaded. Marie-Ange, from France, moved to Ireland 55 years ago, the year Pierre was born, with her Polish husband. Her son was fiercely proud to be Irish and didn’t like it when people questioned his nationality.

As we salute this Irishman’s courage, we offer our condolences to his family. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

