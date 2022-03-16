Here's what the weather will be like on St Patrick's Day and for the long weekend

After being hit by the Covid-19 pandemic in recent years, St Patrick’s Day celebrations will return this weekend.

Two bank holidays lead the country into the weekend, but will there be rain on the parades?

Here's what the weather will look like over the long weekend.

St Patrick's Day, March 17

The feast day of our patron saint may see some showers but it should be a largely dry day.

Met Éireann is predicting that St Patrick's Day will see "a few brighter spells" but there will be a good deal of cloud "bringing some showers eastwards across the country".

In the afternoon, with parades happening across the country, "mainly dry weather" will follow from the west with "sunny spells developing".

Thursday night will be dry and there will be clear spells and frost in places.

It will, however, be cold with temperatures falling to lows of -2C.

Friday, March 18

Friday is another bank holiday, dedicated to healthcare workers and those who have lost their lives during the pandemic.

People will be able to mark the day with decent weather, with Met Éireann predicting it will be a warm and dry day "with good sunny spells".

It will also be "noticeably milder" with temperatures reaching highs of 10C to 15C.

Friday night will be dry and clear with temperatures falling to lows of 3C to 6C.

Saturday, March 19

Saturday will follow Friday's trend with more dry and mild weather due.

Temperatures will again reach highs of 10C to 15C with more sunny spells expected.

The showers will return on Saturday evening, with rain moving up from the southeast and extending to much of the country overnight.

Some showers "will be heavy with a possibility of isolated thunderstorms," according to Met Éireann.

Sunday, March 20

Showers will continue on Sunday morning over the western half of the country.

However, any rain "will clear to the west and the day will be mainly dry with sunny spells".

It will be mild with the highest temperatures ranging between 10C and 14C.