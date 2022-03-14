Irish Examiner View: Beware of doomscrolling

There’s much bad news to read, and plenty is available online. You can find ubiquitous references to all four horsemen of the apocalypse — war, famine, death, and pestilence.
We know that many of us have undergone, and are experiencing, chronic stress, and that this is increasing with the rising cost of living and threats to European security.
It can seem that there is nothing to be cheerful about, and spending too much time reading negative news — 'doomscrolling', as it is known — reinforces that perception.
So here’s a tip. Change your rhythm of media consumption. Watch a happy film; listen to some uplifting music; lose yourself in a good book. Above all, stay away from your phone or screen for a while. We can’t solve anything if constant news makes us downcast and depressed.
“I will survive”, Gloria Gaynor used to sing with gusto. Let’s give it a burst of that tonight.