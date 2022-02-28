Irish Examiner view: Ukraine crisis forces Abramovich out of the game

Opinions are divided but Russian oligarch had a transformative impact on the Premier League
Irish Examiner view: Ukraine crisis forces Abramovich out of the game

Roman Abramovich celebrates last May after the UEFA Champions League final match held at Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal. Picture:

Mon, 28 Feb, 2022 - 07:10

It was inevitable from the moment that Vladimir Putin made his rambling address providing “friendship and mutual aid with Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic” and his armour started rolling from the Crimea, and his client state of Belarus, that the jig would be up for Roman Abramovich.

Abramovich, the Russian who possesses Israeli and Portuguese citizenship and no longer lives in London, is perhaps the West’s best-known oligarch through his ownership of Chelsea Football Club. 

As such, he is a perfect target for virtue-signalling MPs wanting to find a low-risk and low-cost symbol to reinforce their unity with Ukraine.

The clamour only increased in volume over the 72 hours which preceded his decision to hand over control to the club’s charitable foundation.

As the sporting world from Formula 1 to hockey and soccer turned its back on Russia, its oligarchs and high-profile sponsors came under great scrutiny.

Abramovich’s statement raised more questions than it did provide answers and was widely criticised ahead of yesterday’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool when the billionaire made no reference to the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

The Russian, whose grandfather died in a gulag, also came under fire in Britain’s parliament when a Labour MP cited a Home Office document drawn up in 2019 which claimed the Chelsea owner had links to the Russian state, as well as to “corrupt activity and practices”.

His daughter, Sofia, struck a different tone when she posted a message criticising the Russian military action on Instagram which included the statement: “The biggest and most successful lie of Kremlin’s propaganda is that most Russians stand with Putin.”

Abramovich has had a transformative impact on the Premier League, much to the irritation of rival supporters.

His arrival heralded the end of the duopoly which then consisted of Arsenal and Manchester United swapping the league title between them.

David Dein, then vice-chairman of the Gunners, famously said: “Roman Abramovich has parked his tanks on our lawn and is firing five pound notes at us.” While there will be many who celebrate the apparent departure of Abramovich, Chelsea fans will mourn the exit, if it indeed comes to pass, of the man who transformed their club, the current European champions.

Roman Abramovich's arrival at Chelsea heralded the end of the duopoly which then consisted of Arsenal and Manchester United swapping the league title between them. Picture: James Warwick
Roman Abramovich's arrival at Chelsea heralded the end of the duopoly which then consisted of Arsenal and Manchester United swapping the league title between them. Picture: James Warwick

Read More

Roman Abramovich hands ‘stewardship and care’ of Chelsea to club’s trustees

More in this section

UKRAINE Russia Irish Examiner view: Oligarchs must pay the price for Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Irish Examiner view: From treatment to cure for Aids Irish Examiner view: From treatment to cure for Aids
File Photo Garda Strike. Tomorrow Garda members will refuse to log on to the PULSE IT system or to engage in any PULSE-related a Irish Examiner view: Diverse police force in Ireland is vital
<p>Ukrainian servicemen stand by a deactivated Russian military multiple rocket launcher on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine. Picture: AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda</p>

Our view: What to do when the Russians are coming?

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices