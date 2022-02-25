Irish Examiner view: From treatment to cure for Aids

American patient with leukemia has become the first woman and the third person to date to be cured of HIV
Irish Examiner view: From treatment to cure for Aids

The success with one dangerous virus should encourage medical scientists to find a cure for another — Covid.

Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 07:15

For decades, people with HIV have been treated with a cocktail of drugs to prevent them from developing Aids, still a dangerous and often fatal condition.

The success of various treatments shifted the focus away from finding a cure for the virus to treating it as a chronic condition to be managed.

The tide may be about to turn, though, as an American patient with leukemia has become the first woman and the third person to date to be cured of HIV after receiving a stem cell transplant from a donor who was naturally resistant to the virus that causes Aids.

“This tells us or confirms that a cure is possible, and scientists need to keep working to find a cure,” Sharon Lewin, president-elect of the International Aids Society, said.

The success with one dangerous virus should, hopefully, encourage medical scientists to find a cure for another.

The Covid pandemic has prompted possibly the largest and fastest mobilisation of the global scientific community we have ever witnessed.

Vaccines have proven to be very effective against Covid-19 and hospital treatment has saved lives, but a cure for the disease would be far more reassuring and long-lasting.

Even a mild dose of Covid can have long-lasting effects, with vertigo, confusion, heart palpitations, and ‘brain fog’ among them.

More in this section

Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee Irish Examiner view: Irish-Afghan aid scheme too restrictive
Irish Examiner view: Full marks to UCC for honouring Iris Ashley Cummins Irish Examiner view: Full marks to UCC for honouring Iris Ashley Cummins
Irish Examiner view: Europe moving into dangerous territory on Russia Irish Examiner view: Europe moving into dangerous territory on Russia
#COVID-19AidsHIVVaccine
<p>One of the events to celebrate the centenary of the force includes the renovation of the Garda memorial cenotaph at its headquarters in Phoenix Park. Picture: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie</p>

Irish Examiner view: Diverse police force in Ireland is vital

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices