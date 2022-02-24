Irish Examiner view: Full marks to UCC for honouring Iris Ashley Cummins

From 1849 until its removal in 1935, the only visible elevation in UCC of a notable female came in the form of a statue of Queen Victoria.
That has just changed as UCC has named the civil engineering building on the campus after its first female engineering graduate, Iris Ashley Cummins.
It is remarkable that the college has taken so long to name a building after a female scholar but, hopefully, more will follow.
Other Irish universities have been quicker off the mark. In 2017, Dublin City University (DCU) renamed six of its buildings, with three of them being named after influential female scientists, in the fields of computing, crystallography, and astronomy.
It also pledged to ensure that half of all new buildings would be named after women.
In November 2020, Trinity College Dublin announced it was commissioning four sculptures, each representing a female scholar, to be in The Long Room of the college’s Old Library.
Perhaps UCC could follow suit with sculptures or portraits of female scholars in the college’s Aula Maxima to enliven and enlighten the all-male gallery.