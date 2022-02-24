Irish Examiner view: Full marks to UCC for honouring Iris Ashley Cummins

The university has named the civil engineering building on the campus after its first female engineering graduate
Irish Examiner view: Full marks to UCC for honouring Iris Ashley Cummins

And Iris Ashley Cummins, born in Glanmire, Cork, in 1894, she was the first woman to graduate with a Bachelor of Engineering from UCC in 1915.

Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 07:00

From 1849 until its removal in 1935, the only visible elevation in UCC of a notable female came in the form of a statue of Queen Victoria. 

That has just changed as UCC has named the civil engineering building on the campus after its first female engineering graduate, Iris Ashley Cummins. 

It is remarkable that the college has taken so long to name a building after a female scholar but, hopefully, more will follow.

Other Irish universities have been quicker off the mark. In 2017, Dublin City University (DCU) renamed six of its buildings, with three of them being named after influential female scientists, in the fields of computing, crystallography, and astronomy. 

It also pledged to ensure that half of all new buildings would be named after women.

In November 2020, Trinity College Dublin announced it was commissioning four sculptures, each representing a female scholar, to be in The Long Room of the college’s Old Library. 

Perhaps UCC could follow suit with sculptures or portraits of female scholars in the college’s Aula Maxima to enliven and enlighten the all-male gallery.

Read More

Clodagh Finn: UCC names its first building after a female graduate — at long last

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Cillian Murphy playing a blinder Irish Examiner view: Cillian Murphy playing a blinder
House model and key in home insurance broker agent hand or in salesman person. Real estate agent offer house, property insuranc Irish Examiner view: We need to consider a tax on second homes
Irish Examiner view: Reform of Irish defamation laws is long overdue Irish Examiner view: Reform of Irish defamation laws is long overdue
<p>Protesters hold posters in front of the Russian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine. Picture: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky</p>

Irish Examiner view: Europe moving into dangerous territory on Russia

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices