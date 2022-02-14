Irish Examiner view: Paris thunderclap will reverberate

The enthralling Six Nations battle with France may have ended in narrow defeat for our team but the competitiveness of the match provided a reverberating insight into the thrills that could await us in next year’s Rugby World Cup.

The raucous nature of the French support showed what two years of lockdown can do for frustrated spectators. They have borrowed the thunder claps from Iceland’s soccer supporters which were deployed for Euro 2016 in the Stade de France.