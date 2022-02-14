Irish Examiner view: Paris thunderclap will reverberate

Six Nations encounter a taster for World Cup action next year
Irish Examiner view: Paris thunderclap will reverberate

Mack Hansen of Ireland on his way to scoring his side's first try during the Six Nations Rugby Championship match between France and Ireland at Stade de France in Paris, France. Photo: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Mon, 14 Feb, 2022 - 08:42

The enthralling Six Nations battle with France may have ended in narrow defeat for our team but the competitiveness of the match provided a reverberating insight into the thrills that could await us in next year’s Rugby World Cup. 

The raucous nature of the French support showed what two years of lockdown can do for frustrated spectators. They have borrowed the thunder claps from Iceland’s soccer supporters which were deployed for Euro 2016 in the Stade de France.

Packages for next year’s tournament already range from €1,900 to an eyewatering city pack offer of €19,600 for all matches St Denis. If Saturday’s encounter was anything to go by, there will be takers a-plenty.

Read More

Ireland 'determined to get back on the horse' despite Paris disappointment

More in this section

Irish Examiner review: New approach needed on Revival Road Irish Examiner review: New approach needed on Revival Road
Irish Examiner view: Ten days of Ukraine crisis that shook the world Irish Examiner view: Ten days of Ukraine crisis that shook the world
Cross-country trail running woman at sunset. Runnerwoman exercising outside as part of healthy lifestyle. Irish Examiner view: Government capital grants for sports facilities
RugbypariesFranceIreland#Six Nations
<p>Jeff Astle, a striker for West Bromwich Albion, who died from a degenerative brain disease caused by the constant heading of a wet, leather football throughout his 20-year professional soccer career.</p>

Irish Examiner view: Sport’s obligations to dementia victims

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices