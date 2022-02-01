Irish Examiner view: Republicans thread wary path as Trump's thrall wanes

Until recently it appeared former US President Donald Trump’s grip on the Republican Party was total and resolute. In recent weeks, that command of the GOP has seemingly diluted to the point where previously unwavering supporters — nay, sycophants — are now brave enough to voice dissent.
Ahead of the mid-term elections in November, in which the Republicans hope to wrest back control of Congress, some Republicans supporting the former president’s ‘Save America’ rallies across the nation have become concerned not about his message that the opposition Democrats and president Joe Biden, in particular, are completely incompetent, but by his dangling of pardons for January 6 insurrectionists and urging supporters to hold massive street protests in cities where he is in legal jeopardy.
Up to now, candidates and potential candidates knew that unless they faithfully followed Trump’s policy wishes and desires, their chances of winning any Republican primary were severely blunted. That tide appears to be turning.
Republican House leaders in Washington, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and House minority leader Kevin McCarthy, now have to tread a wary path between the former president’s popularity and his wildcat oratory as they try to focus party voters ahead of the November polls and also keep dissenting candidates on message.
Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.
A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.Sign up
Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.Sign up
Tuesday, February 1, 2022 - 7:00 AM
Monday, January 31, 2022 - 9:00 PM
Tuesday, February 1, 2022 - 8:00 AM