Irish Examiner view: Republicans thread wary path as Trump's thrall wanes

Until recently it appeared former US President Donald Trump’s grip on the Republican Party was total and resolute. In recent weeks, that command of the GOP has seemingly diluted to the point where previously unwavering supporters — nay, sycophants — are now brave enough to voice dissent.

Ahead of the mid-term elections in November, in which the Republicans hope to wrest back control of Congress, some Republicans supporting the former president’s ‘Save America’ rallies across the nation have become concerned not about his message that the opposition Democrats and president Joe Biden, in particular, are completely incompetent, but by his dangling of pardons for January 6 insurrectionists and urging supporters to hold massive street protests in cities where he is in legal jeopardy.