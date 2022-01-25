Irish Examiner view: Disquiet over surveillance at Beijing Olympics

As the opening of next month’s Winter Olympics in Beijing draws closer, concerns intensify not only about the potential treatment by the Chinese authorities of athletes who express opinions about human rights violations in the country, but also the likelihood that journalists covering the games will be subjected to unprecedented state surveillance.

When Yang Shu, the deputy director of international relations for the Beijing organising committee, asserted that “dedicated departments” would investigate athletes’ comments at the Games, it put a worryingly authoritarian slant on these games.

A woman walks near the Olympic Park. Picture: AP Photo/David J Phillip

That Yang felt the need to stress that any behaviour or speech that is against the Olympic spirit, especially against Chinese laws and regulations, are also subject “to certain punishment” indicated a low tolerance for freedom of speech.

The decision by American, British, Canadian, and Australian administrations to boycott the Games diplomatically, specifically because of China’s human rights record and particularly as a result of the country’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims, may not mean much other than gesture politics, but it does reflect international disquiet.

The assertion by Australia’s sports minister, Richard Colbeck, that potential restrictions on athletes’ opinions at the Games that the participants’ right to free speech at the Games — as underlined by the International Olympic Committee’s decree that all athletes have the right to political opinions and the freedom to express them through social media and media interviews — was not something China should threaten, is a clear indication of widespread apprehension.

'Orwellian' measures

Another source of concern that had been highlighted by the Human Rights Watch organisation.

It has expressed the worry that “Orwellian surveillance state” measures may also be adopted by the Chinese authorities, particularly the recommendation that officials, athletes and spectators use a specific phone app.

British athletes have already been encouraged not to bring their personal phones to China and several other national Olympic committees have also warned their athletes about the security of their mobile devices.

On top of that, numerous journalists who will cover the Games have already admitted they will carry out their work in Beijing new phones and laptops which they will leave behind them when they leave, for fear any devices used in China will become infected with tracking software.

Past history and the evident threat against participants’ speaking freely about China and working journalists being allowed to do their job, does not bode well for the forthcoming Olympic Games.