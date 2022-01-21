Irish Examiner view: Catholic cover-up

Pope implicated
Irish Examiner view: Catholic cover-up

Benedict XVI: Allowing him to retain the  title of  Pope Emeritus would dishonour the victims of clerical sex abuse.

Fri, 21 Jan, 2022 - 05:00

IT is shocking but hardly surprising that an inquiry has found that former Pope Benedict XVI failed to stop four clergymen accused of child sex abuse in the Catholic Church in Munich. Pope Emeritus Benedict - formerly Cardinal Josef Ratzinger - was the archbishop of Munich from 1977 to 1982.

Westpfahl Spilker Wastl, the law firm that carried out the inquiry, reveals that in one case, a paedophile priest named Peter Hullermann was transferred to Munich from Essen in western Germany where he had been accused of abusing an 11-year-old boy. In 1986, by which time Benedict was in the Vatican, he was convicted of molesting more children and given a suspended prison sentence.

In 2013 when Benedict became the first pope to abdicate in 600 years, he was allowed to live in the Vatican and assume the title Pope Emeritus as an honour. In light of the fact that last June Pope Francis changed the Catholic Church's laws to explicitly criminalise sexual abuse and decree that bishops must take action when a complaint is made, allowing him to retain that title would dishonour the victims.

Read More

Former Pope Benedict criticised over handling of sexual abuse claims

More in this section

Russia Ukraine Irish Examiner view: Possible Ukraine invasion the greatest threat since Cold War
Irish Examiner view: Street art plays important role Irish Examiner view: Street art plays important role
File photo RT DIRECTOR GENERAL Dee Forbes has said plans to announce widespread cuts at the company were put on hold due to the Irish Examiner view: Survival depends on innovation
<p>A person walks past a sign outside a pub in Dublin, ahead of a new 8pm closing time for pubs and restaurants in Ireland beginning this evening. Picture: Damien Storan/PA Wire</p>

Irish Examiner view: Lift pandemic restrictions to save the economy

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices