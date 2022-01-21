Irish Examiner view: Catholic cover-up

IT is shocking but hardly surprising that an inquiry has found that former Pope Benedict XVI failed to stop four clergymen accused of child sex abuse in the Catholic Church in Munich. Pope Emeritus Benedict - formerly Cardinal Josef Ratzinger - was the archbishop of Munich from 1977 to 1982.

Westpfahl Spilker Wastl, the law firm that carried out the inquiry, reveals that in one case, a paedophile priest named Peter Hullermann was transferred to Munich from Essen in western Germany where he had been accused of abusing an 11-year-old boy. In 1986, by which time Benedict was in the Vatican, he was convicted of molesting more children and given a suspended prison sentence.