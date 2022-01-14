Irish Examiner View: Birth Information and Tracing Bill a step in the right direction

A new law that would allow adopted people automatic access to their birth records represents a far-reaching reform of Ireland’s cruel and antiquated adoption regulations and seeks to bring us in line with international norms.

The question is does it go far enough, particularly for thousands sent for adoption in secret by Catholic institutions?

The Birth Information and Tracing Bill was launched by Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman on Wednesday, the first anniversary of the publication of the final report by the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes.

Opposition parties broadly welcomed the new bill, but criticised the fact that adopted people would still have to hold an “information session” with officials by phone where a parent has expressed a no-contact preference.

Some campaigners also said the level of information the bill proposed was still insufficient, and that the sources where the data can be collected must be expanded to include all agencies and institutions.

These are valid criticisms that can be dealt with as the bill goes through the various stages of becoming law. The overall thrust of the proposed legislation still represents a major advance.

Most of us grow up knowing everything about ourselves, and take for granted those precious details, such as our time and place of birth.

Compassion demands that adopted people should be entitled to the same sense of their own identity.