Irish Examiner view: We need to know why Cork's N25 upgrade won't happen

Part of a green agenda or a shortage of money?
The stretch from Carrigtwohill to Midleton on the N25 needs to be upgraded. Picture Denis Minihane.

Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 07:28

There are questions to be answered about why a necessary upgrade to the N25 in Co Cork cannot be undertaken.

In particular, we need to know whether this is being done as part of Ireland’s green agenda or because we are genuinely short of money.

The State recently boasted that its tax revenues of €68.4bn were the highest in the nation’s history and some experts expect them to increase again this year. So, at this remove, the “times are tough” argument is not particularly convincing.

The Carrigtwohill to Midleton stretch of the N25 can be a menacing and frustrating drive for those families and commuters who must use it daily. It is nearly 60 years old and operating beyond capacity. 

Can we have some answers and explanations as to the rationale behind this decision please? At the moment, it looks like a poor one.

Shelving of multi-million euro upgrade of Cork road 'must be reversed'

