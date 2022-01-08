Irish Examiner View: Time for America to choose democracy or rolling with the Proud Boys

Only the naive could believe that the cracks and fissures exposed in a divided society have been resolved with the election of Joe Biden as president.
Irish Examiner View: Time for America to choose democracy or rolling with the Proud Boys

Members of the Proud Boys, including organiser Joe Biggs, third from right, march across the Hawthorne Bridge in Portland, Oregon in 2019. Picture: Noah Berger

Sat, 08 Jan, 2022 - 06:30

The US has been a beacon of democracy for the free world for more than 240 years, and there have been multiple occasions when we have all had cause to be grateful for that.

However, the events of last year at the Capitol shook every friend of the US — and they still reverberate. 

The call to the streets by defeated president Donald Trump, the mob mentality, the wild-eyed QAnon shaman prowling the Senate chamber with a spear, the whiff of madness in the air, alongside the smell of strong cannabis.

In the ensuing 12 months, only the naive could believe that the cracks and fissures and the fragility exposed in a divided society have been resolved. The tensions and paranoia in far-right groups such as The Proud Boys still exist. 

To paraphrase somebody else’s punchline: “they haven’t gone away you know”. It has been apparent from parts of the dialogue that marked this week’s anniversary that the repercussions of the Joe Biden victory of January 2021 still rankle.

The history of America is marked by political violence, but matters are poised on the edge of a different magnitude, one last experienced in the civil war of 1861 to 1865. 

We should listen intently when former US president Jimmy Carter warns: “Our great nation now teeters on the brink of a widening abyss. Without immediate action, we are at genuine risk of civil conflict and losing our precious democracy.”

Read More

Joe Biden to deliver first State of the Union address on March 1

More in this section

Power plant Irish Examiner view: Nuclear and gas plan may be harmful
Royal visit to Ireland Day 1 Irish Examiner view: Sinn Féin stance on tree defies fair play
Obit Sidney Poitier Irish Examiner View: Farewell, Mr Tibbs
Donald TrumpJoe BidencapitolQAnonPerson: Joe BidenPerson: Donald TrumpPerson: Jimmy CarterOrganisation: Proud BoysOrganisation: QAnon
Coronavirus - Fri Nov 26, 2021

Irish Examiner view: The need for ‘normal’ as schools reopen

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices