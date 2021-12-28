Irish Examiner View: We must remain alert to road safety

Five people have lost their lives on Irish roads over the Christmas period, including three men in Tyrone in the early hours of yesterday morning. This is an unspeakable tragedy for their families, friends, and communities, for whom life will never be the same.
The first half of 2021 saw approximately 90% less traffic on the roads, but concerns had been expressed about the rise in road fatalities as the country opened up once again.
Much great work has been carried out over the years, particularly by the Road Safety Authority, in raising awareness about the importance of road safety in Ireland.
Even in these times, when other issues are dominating the agenda, we must remain alert to road safety, because the consequences of these crashes are devastating.
These consequences extend to people who survive road accidents, but sustain life-changing injuries. Their suffering is frequently overlooked, and the trauma caused to their lives underestimated.
The effects of one crash can cause disruption in ways that go unreported and unnoticed — except to those left dealing with them.