Irish Examiner View: We must remain alert to road safety

Road accidents have devastating consequences to families and communities, as well as for the people who sustain life-changing injuries, which is often overlooked.
Irish Examiner View: We must remain alert to road safety

A road sign for an accident black spot ahead.

Tue, 28 Dec, 2021 - 06:30

Five people have lost their lives on Irish roads over the Christmas period, including three men in Tyrone in the early hours of yesterday morning. This is an unspeakable tragedy for their families, friends, and communities, for whom life will never be the same.

The first half of 2021 saw approximately 90% less traffic on the roads, but concerns had been expressed about the rise in road fatalities as the country opened up once again. 

Much great work has been carried out over the years, particularly by the Road Safety Authority, in raising awareness about the importance of road safety in Ireland.

Even in these times, when other issues are dominating the agenda, we must remain alert to road safety, because the consequences of these crashes are devastating. 

These consequences extend to people who survive road accidents, but sustain life-changing injuries. Their suffering is frequently overlooked, and the trauma caused to their lives underestimated. 

The effects of one crash can cause disruption in ways that go unreported and unnoticed — except to those left dealing with them.

Read More

Road safety a 'significant male problem' according to data, says RSA chief

More in this section

Griffith's Funeral Irish Examiner view: Formal inquiry into death of Michael Collins is a dead end
Irish Examiner view: More resources for the people who keep us safe Irish Examiner view: More resources for the people who keep us safe
Desmond Tutu death Irish Examiner view: Spiritual father and voice of the voiceless
road safety
<p> For many children, Christmas and the pandemic are just exacerbating an already difficult situation. File picture.</p>

Irish Examiner View: Childline calls reveal a darker side to life for Irish children

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices