Irish Examiner view: Inspiration at a tough time

The country has watched in admiration as CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan spoke out on illness, mortality, and a system that failed her and so many others.
She has become a kind of 21st-century alchemist who has succeeded in transforming her own illness and despair into political action, giving hope to so many ordinary women.
Former RTÉ correspondent Charlie Bird struck a similar chord when he discussed his battle with motor neuron disease and admitted to crying daily as he struggled to come to terms with his diagnosis.
His appearance on national television will encourage others, and men in particular, to talk about the unthinkably difficult reality of dealing with an illness, knowing that you won’t live to see your grandchildren grow up.
Little wonder that the two household names would seek each other out and meet up. There was tea and scones, laughter and tears, and a commitment to climb Croagh Patrick. The upbeat tone of Vicky Phelan’s post-meeting tweet is inspirational at a time when so many face a Christmas without loved ones due to Covid-19.
More than that, the openness with which both have spoken about their illnesses has opened the way for a country to talk about so many difficult subjects — including the right to decide how to die. They also remind us not to sweat the small stuff. They truly are national treasures.