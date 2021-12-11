Irish Examiner view: Loyalty cuts both ways for customers

Every so often we enter one of those periodic spells of introspection about the relationship between the Irish insurance industry and its customers that is, more or less, all of us.

After a certain amount of huffing and puffing about increases in premia well beyond the rate of inflation; the inclement weather we have been experiencing; the pernicious influence of ambulance-chasing lawyers; manifold exclusions for payment; the appetite of the citizenry for compensation claims; and the lack of realism in the levels of some awards made by the courts then much goes on as always. The ship of commerce sails on in a stately manner and the consumer picks up the bills.

As we look forward to a recovery emerging from the wreckage of the pandemic it appears logical that reduced activity in the economy at large will be matched by a reduction in the amount we need to spend on insurance. The restrictions on private travel in 2020 and for much of 2021 are cases in point.

Insurance is a financial device which may have its roots in Babylon, Egypt, or Rome, depending on your choice of historian, but whatever its origins it is a fair bet that it didn’t grow successfully by taking its most loyal customers for granted.

That is why we should welcome attempts to prohibit the abuse of long-standing clients by insurers who offer discounts to attract new business at the expense of existing customers who, effectively, are made to pay for their loyalty, a practice known as “price-walking”. It is estimated to cost Irish motorists €167m per year.

What is not to be welcomed is the delay in implementing this improvement. Dual pricing has already been outlawed in Britain and the North after moves from its regulatory Financial Conduct Authority. Our own Central Bank, utilising a lighter touch, has decided to regulate rather than ban. This means that insurers will be able to operate differently in the two jurisdictions.

The top six providers in Ireland — AIG, Allianz, Aviva, Axa, Zurich, and RSA — are among the leading companies who will be prevented from deploying discriminatory pricing practices in Britain.

Another major gripe with insurance is the lack of progress made by government to help businesses badly hit by so-called duty of care accident claims. This particularly affects enterprises such as creches and play centres found liable for incidents in which they had no hand, act, or part because courts and adjusters set aside any role played by the injured party.

Meanwhile, in an article in this week’s Irish Examiner, mountain leader and guidebook author John G O’Dwyer recounted the punitive costs which are being levied on outdoor recreation businesses. In one example a Roscommon operator paid €1,200 for cover in 2014 with his quotes increasing gradually to €30,000 in 2019. Another in Wexford saw its insurance cost rise from €22,000 last year to an estimated €88,000 in 2021.

Of course individual cases can always be influenced by risk assessments and previous claims records but despite new guidelines on personal injury awards introduced earlier this year, surveys show that the cost of public liability insurance has since risen 15%.

This is a burden which falls frequently, and unevenly, on smaller rural businesses which form an important part of the wider tourism market. In contact sport, it is assumed that participants accept the risk when agreeing to compete — the cost of injury is generally borne by the individual or by their personal accident insurer.

Organisers of activities should be considered liable if they have recklessly disregarded safety but it is difficult to justify payments for accidents on private land for past-times such as walking or mountain biking.

Outdoor recreation is an important pursuit and interest for us as a nation, and something which health organisations and sports bodies take every opportunity to encourage. It can be argued that play centres and creches are providing services which should properly be delivered with government support if we are to fully capitalise on the talents of all of our workforce. Yet financial penalties and obstacles can present major deterrents and disincentives. Further reform is needed, and soon.