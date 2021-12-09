Irish Examiner View: Those working in dangerous conditions deserve our thanks

People who engaged in essential work during the recent Storm Barra are worthy of recognition.
Irish Examiner View: Those working in dangerous conditions deserve our thanks

Fastnet Lighthouse staff Malcolm Gilles, Ronnie O’Driscoll, Dave Purdy and Paul Barron.

Thu, 09 Dec, 2021 - 06:30

It is hardly a surprise that a video taken from the tallest lighthouse in either Ireland or Britain has gone viral, with the sight of enormous waves more dramatic and mesmerising than the best TV drama. 

The video was taken by Paul Barron, an engineer with Irish Lights, from the Fastnet Lighthouse 6.5km southwest of Cape Clear. 

Along with work colleagues Ronnie O’Driscoll, Dave Purdy, and Malcolm Gillies, he went on the Fastnet last Friday to carry out maintenance work.

We were supposed to be coming home on Tuesday, but then everything was called off due to Storm Barra; hopefully the chopper will be back out to us on Thursday,” he said.

The video serves not just as an exciting spectacle, but also as a reminder of the courage and fortitude of those who work in dangerous conditions.

While most of us acknowledge the work done by members of the emergency services during violent storms such as this, it is also worth remembering that lighthouse workers, fishers, farmers, and medical personnel also deserve our thanks.

We should never take their efforts for granted.

Read More

Watch: 'This is the biggest storm I’ve seen' - Lighthouse worker's video goes viral

More in this section

Irish Examiner View: Childcare reformed, but sadly not transformed Irish Examiner View: Childcare reformed, but sadly not transformed
Coronavirus - Tue Dec 8, 2020 Irish Examiner view: Day the world started to fight back
Housing stock Irish Examiner view: Warning signs of property price inflation
#Storm Barra
<p>Angela Merkel enjoyed 16 years as German chancellor. Picture: Kay Nietfeld/Pool via AP</p>

Irish Examiner View: Merkel was pragmatic and steady leader

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices