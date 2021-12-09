Irish Examiner View: Those working in dangerous conditions deserve our thanks

Along with work colleagues Ronnie O’Driscoll, Dave Purdy, and Malcolm Gillies, he went on the Fastnet last Friday to carry out maintenance work.
It is hardly a surprise that a video taken from the tallest lighthouse in either Ireland or Britain has gone viral, with the sight of enormous waves more dramatic and mesmerising than the best TV drama.
The video was taken by Paul Barron, an engineer with Irish Lights, from the Fastnet Lighthouse 6.5km southwest of Cape Clear.
We were supposed to be coming home on Tuesday, but then everything was called off due to Storm Barra; hopefully the chopper will be back out to us on Thursday,” he said.
The video serves not just as an exciting spectacle, but also as a reminder of the courage and fortitude of those who work in dangerous conditions.
While most of us acknowledge the work done by members of the emergency services during violent storms such as this, it is also worth remembering that lighthouse workers, fishers, farmers, and medical personnel also deserve our thanks.
We should never take their efforts for granted.
