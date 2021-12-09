Irish Examiner View: Childcare reformed, but sadly not transformed

On September 10, 1966, the Fianna Fáil education minister, Donogh O’Malley, famously made his unauthorised speech announcing plans for free second-level education. It was a courageous and radical move that took the Cabinet — and the country — by surprise.

It is now widely seen as a milestone in Irish history, an initiative that transformed the country culturally, socially, and economically.

The same could be said for free, or at least affordable, childcare. At present, it costs the average couple with two pre-school children in the region of €1,000 a month, sometimes far more, which is the equivalent of another mortgage. Removing such a huge burden would transform the lives of tens of thousands of parents and their children in Ireland.

This week’s announcement by the Government of a new funding method for childcare was awaited with much anticipation, but it is nowhere as radical as it needs to be. The new funding model to support the freezing of childcare fees while improving the pay and conditions of childcare workers is to be welcomed, but it is still no more than a modest initiative. The plan is reformative but not transformative.

While recognising that the cost of childcare for most parents is far too high, the initiative still goes nowhere near to addressing that crippling burden which, for many parents, makes raising children a misery rather than a joy.

It is a timid and tepid response to a growing crisis. In a recent survey of Irish people raising children abroad conducted by the Irish Examiner, only Britain and Switzerland had higher childcare costs than here.

In Denmark, a typical cost for a family with one child in a creche and one in after-school care is around €500 per month. In Germany, the rate for the same level of care for two children is about €250 per month, with the fees also being tax-deductible. Such fees are not tax-deductible in Ireland.

In Spain, the cost of a private creche is in the region of €300 a month, while in Belgium, a creche for a child under two and a half years old can cost €600. However, after that age, there is free pre-school, and aftercare for those attending can be as little as €20 a month.

When Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman announced the details of the new funding model for early learning and childcare on Tuesday, he acknowledged past failings, saying: “I think for too long the State has made inadequate investment in this sector, and really only played a minor role.”

He is perfectly correct in that assessment, but describing the new funding scheme as a “roadmap for really transformational change in the early learning and childcare sector” grossly overstates its effects.

If this is his idea of the Government playing a major role, he needs to think again. Freezing the cost of childcare at current levels will do little to alleviate the hardship endured by families with modest incomes.

Having and raising children should not be the preserve of the rich, just as free secondary level education is no longer only for the sons and daughters of the wealthy. Donogh O’Malley recognised that 55 years ago. The enduring legacy of his remarkable achievement should inspire us to do better.