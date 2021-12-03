Irish Examiner view: JobPath scheme has failed dismally

If the Government’s JobPath scheme had been created by a commercial enterprise, the person responsible would, in all likelihood, have been fired for its dismal failure.

JobPath is an employment activation service for people who have been on the Live Register for more than 12 months and are trying to secure and sustain full-time paid employment or self-employment.

It has a noble purpose but it is not delivering at any level and should be replaced.

The Department of Social Protection’s model of jobseeker’s assistance, which has cost the taxpayer €260m, has “not delivered value for money”, according to a report by the Oireachtas’ public accounts committee.

Each scheme, “in the majority of cases … did not lead to sustainable employment for jobseekers”.

The conclusion reached by the committee is hardly surprising considering that the JobPath scheme has been heavily criticised almost from the moment it was first set up in 2015 — and for good reason.

State employed private companies

Turas Nua and Seetec, the two private companies employed by the State to operate the scheme, are paid to work with both the jobseekers and employers to identify employment opportunities.

They receive payments when someone who has taken part in the scheme gains proven employment.

However, as far back as 2019, the department’s own figures revealed that 21,846 had been referred to JobPath for a second time and 25 people had been referred to the scheme for a third time, with the contractors being paid the referral fee of €311 on each occasion.

There were 217,181 jobseekers referred to and who engaged with the scheme for the years 2017 to 2020.

However, less than 10% of those managed to sustain employment for more than 12 months, a ratio that has drawn criticism from opposition politicians for years.

The Dáil voted to phase out the scheme in April 2019, but the Government nonetheless extended the contact to both Turas Nua and Seetec.

It was extended again in November last year, despite its huge cost and limited success.

Local employment services scheme works better

According to committee chairman Brian Stanley, a Sinn Féin TD, the local employment services scheme is a more successful and cheaper way of getting people into employment.

The same argument could be made in favour of the community employment scheme.

Documentation obtained by RTÉ last year showed both companies that operate JobPath experienced staffing problems, including a high turnover and worker shortages.

It also revealed the Department of Social Protection repeatedly clashed with them over a clause in their contracts relating to the ratio of personal advisers to jobseekers.

The department complained that the ratio was exceeded by both companies, in breach of their contracts.

The public accounts committee recommends the Department of Social Protection, which runs the scheme, should explore “other avenues” to provide better value through “localised, non profit-driven employment services”.

Minister Heather Humphreys should heed that advice.