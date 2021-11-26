Irish Examiner View: Interpol chief controversy damages its international reputation

The election of an Emirati general accused of torture as president of Interpol, the global police agency, is a blow to the moral authority of its constituent police and security forces — including An Garda Síochána, as Ireland is one of the founding members of the organisation.

While never proven, there is credible evidence of criminal behaviour perpetrated by Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi of the United Arab Emirates who has been elected to the post of president for a four-year term.