Irish Examiner View: Interpol chief controversy damages its international reputation

While never proven, there is credible evidence of criminal behaviour perpetrated by Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi.
Irish Examiner View: Interpol chief controversy damages its international reputation

According to The Wall Street Journal, human rights groups already question Interpol’s governance, saying that authoritarian regimes use it to pursue political targets.  File picture: Du Yu/Xinhua via AP

Fri, 26 Nov, 2021 - 08:35

The election of an Emirati general accused of torture as president of Interpol, the global police agency, is a blow to the moral authority of its constituent police and security forces — including An Garda Síochána, as Ireland is one of the founding members of the organisation. 

While never proven, there is credible evidence of criminal behaviour perpetrated by Ahmed Nasser Al-Raisi of the United Arab Emirates who has been elected to the post of president for a four-year term.

Al-Raisi has criminal complaints against him in five countries, including in France, where Interpol has its headquarters, and in Turkey, where the election took place.

Although he will take on a largely ceremonial and voluntary role, his election drew angry responses from human rights organisations and those who said they were tortured by his security forces. 

Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei, an activist with the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy, warned that al-Raisi’s election “represents the beginning of a dangerous era, with authoritarian regimes now able to dictate international policing”.

Matthew Hedges, a British student who was imprisoned in the UAE for nearly seven months in 2018 on spying charges, says he was subjected to torture.

According to The Wall Street Journal, human rights groups already question Interpol’s governance, saying that authoritarian regimes use it to pursue political targets. 

The election of Al-Raisi damages its international reputation further.

Read More

Dinghy deaths tragedy brings home hostility to the world’s desperate

More in this section

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine effectiveness Irish Examiner View: Follow the Israel model and provide boosters for all adults
Irish Examiner view: Plan for new Dursey cable car and visitor centre is good news Irish Examiner view: Plan for new Dursey cable car and visitor centre is good news
Virus Outbreak Germany Irish Examiner view: Campaigns to change minds over matters
InterpolPerson: Ahmed Nasser Al-RaisiOrganisation: Interpol
<p>Magdalena Andersson of Sweden's Social Democratic Party resigned after less than 12 hours in the top job after her budget was rejected and the Green Party left her coalition. Picture: Fredrik Persson/TT News Agency via AP</p>

Irish Examiner View: Not enough female leaders in Europe

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices