Irish Examiner View: Follow the Israel model and provide boosters for all adults

Ireland and other EU countries need to consider a Covid-19 vaccine booster dose for all adults, aged 18 years and older, with a priority for people over 40, according to Andrea Ammon, head of the European Centre for Disease Control.

That is sound advice, given the success of Israel’s booster vaccine programme. While large parts of Europe are experiencing massive Covid-19 outbreaks, forcing governments to announce new lockdowns and restrictions, in Israel the virus seems mostly under control, and life is almost back to normal. The reason: Israel’s successful booster-shot campaign.

The announcement by health minister Stephen Donnelly that booster shots are to be extended here to people aged over 50 is welcome, but this is still a timid response, compared to what the Israelis have achieved.

We should be rolling out far more quickly and far more extensively than we are, in order to keep our population protected.

In Israel, since late August, boosters have been available to anyone over the age of 16.

Much has been made of the fact that 90% of the adult population of Ireland is doubly vaccinated, with those refusing vaccinations blamed for the recent increase in cases. However, research in Israel shows that the effectiveness of vaccines wanes within as little as three months.

Scientists from the Research Institute of Leumit Health Services found a gradual increase in the risk of Covid-19 infection from 90 days after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

With more than 5m doses given, the Pfizer vaccine is the main one used here, and boosters are only given five months after the second jab.

While hundreds of thousands of people remaining unvaccinated is clearly a problem, it is not the only one.

Sam McConkey, head of the international health and tropical medicine department at the RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Dublin, talks about “an epidemic of the unvaccinated”, while Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told CNN that unprotected people are “causing a lot of the trouble”.

To protect ourselves against the spread of Covid-19 — though news from South Africa of a heavily mutated B.1.1.529 variant is likely to cause great concern about our ability to overcome the pandemic in the short-term — politicians and health experts should devise ways to ensure greater take-up of vaccines and accelerate the use of booster shots and offers of vaccines to developing countries.

Instead of demonising the unvaccinated, politicians and health experts should devise ways to ensure greater take-up of vaccines, but also look to their own policies on boosters.

In a tweet yesterday, Mr Donnelly said: “A number of vaccination centres are holding walk-ins over the coming days for boosters for healthcare workers and those aged 60-69.”

You must be due a booster [five months since the second dose].

That is nowhere near ambitious enough to halt breakout infections.

Even in Britain, which has had mixed success with containing the virus, booster shots are proving effective.

According to an analysis by the Financial Times, daily Covid-19 cases per 100,000 citizens in Britain now rank behind more than 10 European countries, while its daily rate of Covid-19-related fatalities per 100,000 is 40% below the EU average.