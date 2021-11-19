Irish Examiner view: Boris's fantasy land

Some British media serve up a fantastical worldview that's as wayward as the outlook of the country's prime minister
Irish Examiner view: Boris's fantasy land

The 'Daily Express', centre, seems to specialise in screaming fantastical fiction — about the Northern Ireland Protocol among other things — apparently in support of the current Tory government.

Fri, 19 Nov, 2021 - 05:02

If anyone wonders why so many people in Britain appear to support their government’s view of Brexit and, in particular, the Northern Ireland protocol it agreed to, they need only glance at the fantastical headlines in one of the more notorious of the British tabloids.

‘Brexit: Frost’s Article 16 masterstroke pays off! Now Coveney admits EU ready to cave’, screamed the Daily Express headline, followed by: ‘Brexit ‘UNDONE’! Varadkar sent into fresh panic — Frost sparks EU meltdown over Article 16’. 

Best (or worst) of all is the newspaper’s headline based on one reader’s comment that Ireland is about to leave the EU: ‘Irexit is coming! Britons jubilant as EU states buckle under UK economic pressure’.

Considering such fantasies, it is little wonder that, although his popularity as prime minister is waning, there is an acceptance in Britain of Boris Johnson’s assertion that overriding parts of the Brexit deal with the EU would be “perfectly legitimate”. 

His assessment of what is and what is not legitimate is questionable, to say the least, given that he tells more lies than the Daily Express.

Read More

Belfast businesses are getting over Brexit faster than the politicians

More in this section

Seanad referendum Irish Examiner view: The youth vote
Lonely sad boy at home Irish Examiner view: Still failing our most vulnerable
GREECE-IMMIGRATION-REFUGEE-TRIAL Irish Examiner view: The stuff of a Le Carré spy novel
#BrexitNorthern Ireland ProtoclArticle 16Place: Northern IrelandPlace: IrelandPlace: EuropePerson: Boris JohnsonPerson: Simon Coveney
Britain is top destination for human trafficking

Irish Examiner view: Sex work is hardly ever about choice

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices