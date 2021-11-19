Irish Examiner view: Boris's fantasy land

If anyone wonders why so many people in Britain appear to support their government’s view of Brexit and, in particular, the Northern Ireland protocol it agreed to, they need only glance at the fantastical headlines in one of the more notorious of the British tabloids.

‘Brexit: Frost’s Article 16 masterstroke pays off! Now Coveney admits EU ready to cave’, screamed the Daily Express headline, followed by: ‘Brexit ‘UNDONE’! Varadkar sent into fresh panic — Frost sparks EU meltdown over Article 16’.