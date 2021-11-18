Irish Examiner view: Still failing our most vulnerable

In Ireland, we like to think that, as a society, we possess a remarkable degree of intergenerational solidarity, yet when it comes to the care of vulnerable children, our institutional response leaves a lot to be desired.
This is illustrated by the Government’s decision to exclude those who stayed in mother and baby homes for less than six months from the redress scheme. So does the revelation that 42 children died in the care of the State over the past decade.
Roderic O’Gorman, the children’s minister, has apologised for saying that children who stayed less than six months in mother and baby homes wouldn’t remember their experiences. Even if what he said was true, where is the justice in excluding them? Where is the justice or logic in leaving out the thousands placed in foster care?
As the Dáil discusses the number of children who died while in State care, many survivors of child abuse are being, in effect, told that their continued suffering doesn’t matter.
Aontú leader, Peadar Tóibín, raised the matter of child deaths in the Dáil, asking: “Are vulnerable children slipping through the cracks in the system and dying as a result?”
The question is a rhetorical one, because the number of vulnerable children being taken into State care is actually declining. The tragedy is that 164 children whose vulnerable circumstances had been known to Tusla, but had not been taken into care, died in the past decade.