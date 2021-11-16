Irish Examiner view: A safe space in the salon

It is sobering to think that, for many victims of domestic violence or coercive control, the hair or beauty salon might be the only safe space in their lives. So the news that Women’s Aid has entered a partnership with the Hair and Beauty Industry Confederation to raise awareness of the signs of domestic abuse is more than welcome.
As well as resources, the initiative will also see salon staff trained to recognise the signs of abuse and how to offer appropriate support to clients. Another important element of the project is the fact that support will also be targeted at salon staff. This recognises that many in this predominantly female workforce may be victims of domestic violence themselves.
The world of a domestic violence victim can become very small very quickly, as perpetrators strive to assert their control. This can leave a victim with very little room to reach out for help, which is, of course, exactly what the perpetrator wants.
A trip to the salon could be one of the few trips they get to make on their own, which makes it an ideal place to reach out for help. This project ensures that when they do so, they will be talking to a person who can offer informed, and potentially lifesaving, advice.
• If you are affected by the issue raised in this article, please click here for a list of support services.