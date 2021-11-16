Irish Examiner view: A safe space in the salon

It is sobering to think that, for many victims of domestic violence or coercive control, the hair or beauty salon might be the only safe space in their lives. So the news that Women’s Aid has entered a partnership with the Hair and Beauty Industry Confederation to raise awareness of the signs of domestic abuse is more than welcome.

As well as resources, the initiative will also see salon staff trained to recognise the signs of abuse and how to offer appropriate support to clients. Another important element of the project is the fact that support will also be targeted at salon staff. This recognises that many in this predominantly female workforce may be victims of domestic violence themselves.