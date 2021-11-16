Irish Examiner view: Lights, camera, action!

The start of the week brought two contrasting tales from the world of cinema as it continues to emerge from the malign effect of the pandemic.

Cineworld has announced it is seeing pre-Covid interest in people attending films in Ireland and Britain. Its October revenue climbed to 127% on 2019 levels. This was boosted by blockbusters including Bond’s latesy, No Time to Die, and Marvel’s Black Widow.

Going to the cinema continues to enthrall us, despite the plethora of streaming options and high-definition screens available to us in our homes. This is strangely comforting. However, smaller, family-run institutions aren’t seeing the same strength in numbers. It was sad to see the independent, single-screen cinema The Phoenix, forced to close in Dingle, Co Kerry. In June, the cinema was ranked at 48 in a list of Ireland and Britain’s top 50 cinemas by magazine Time Out.

It said: “It’s the kind of place where you’ll get a warm welcome on the way in and a thank you on the way out.

"You can tell it’s run by a family, albeit a family of film nuts who charge €8.50 for an evening screening but would probably let everyone in for free if it was remotely viable.”

The staff posted a classy ‘thank you’ message to its website, with no tale of woe, no lashing out at this or that, a simple thank you to patrons and staff, and a nod to those involved who had passed. Cineworld’s numbers are a good thing. All our entertainment and arts venues require support.

Just don’t forget the folks without the marketing budgets who are just happy to see you.