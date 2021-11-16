Irish Examiner view: Lights, camera, action!

Going to the cinema continues to enthrall us, despite the plethora of streaming options and high-definition screens available to us in our homes. This is strangely comforting. However, smaller, family-run institutions aren’t seeing the same strength in numbers. It was sad to see the independent, single-screen cinema The Phoenix, forced to close in Dingle, Co Kerry. In June, the cinema was ranked at 48 in a list of Ireland and Britain’s top 50 cinemas by magazine.
It said: “It’s the kind of place where you’ll get a warm welcome on the way in and a thank you on the way out.
"You can tell it’s run by a family, albeit a family of film nuts who charge €8.50 for an evening screening but would probably let everyone in for free if it was remotely viable.”
The staff posted a classy ‘thank you’ message to its website, with no tale of woe, no lashing out at this or that, a simple thank you to patrons and staff, and a nod to those involved who had passed. Cineworld’s numbers are a good thing. All our entertainment and arts venues require support.
Just don’t forget the folks without the marketing budgets who are just happy to see you.