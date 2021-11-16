Irish Examiner view: Lights, camera, action!

It's good to see big business bounce back, but don't forget small folks too who are just happy to see you
Irish Examiner view: Lights, camera, action!

Scarlett Johansson is right on target as Natasha Romanof in 'Black Widow'.

Tue, 16 Nov, 2021 - 03:44

The start of the week brought two contrasting tales from the world of cinema as it continues to emerge from the malign effect of the pandemic. 

Cineworld has announced it is seeing pre-Covid interest in people attending films in Ireland and Britain. Its October revenue climbed to 127% on 2019 levels. This was boosted by blockbusters including Bond’s latesy, No Time to Die, and Marvel’s Black Widow.

Going to the cinema continues to enthrall us, despite the plethora of streaming options and high-definition screens available to us in our homes. This is strangely comforting. However, smaller, family-run institutions aren’t seeing the same strength in numbers. It was sad to see the independent, single-screen cinema The Phoenix, forced to close in Dingle, Co Kerry. In June, the cinema was ranked at 48 in a list of Ireland and Britain’s top 50 cinemas by magazine Time Out.

It said: “It’s the kind of place where you’ll get a warm welcome on the way in and a thank you on the way out. 

"You can tell it’s run by a family, albeit a family of film nuts who charge €8.50 for an evening screening but would probably let everyone in for free if it was remotely viable.”

The staff posted a classy ‘thank you’ message to its website, with no tale of woe, no lashing out at this or that, a simple thank you to patrons and staff, and a nod to those involved who had passed. Cineworld’s numbers are a good thing. All our entertainment and arts venues require support. 

Just don’t forget the folks without the marketing budgets who are just happy to see you.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Dangers of deleting digital history

More in this section

Coronavirus - Sun Jul 4, 2021 Irish Examiner view: Long-lasting legacy of our response
Obit FW de Klerk Irish Examiner view: F W de Klerk and the long walk to freedom
Aldi Christmas advert Irish Examiner View: Discerning the shape of Christmas present
Black WidowNo Time To DieJames Bondcinema#COVID-19Film#ReopeningPlace: DinglePlace: KerryOrganisation: CineworldOrganisation: Phoenix CinemaOrganisation: Time Out
Young woman with a Face Mask in a hair salon dying hair after COVID-19 quarantine

Irish Examiner view: A safe space in the salon

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices