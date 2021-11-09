Irish Examiner view: Building the changes for hearth and home

The size of the bills emerging from Cop 26, and the Irish Government’s spending commitments in its Climate Action Plan (€125bn in case you missed the headline figure) begin to provide some indication of what is coming down the road for citizens in the next 20 years.

At its worst, it implies some significant constraints on choice for the least privileged and a marked reduction on what are currently considered to be rights in a free society.

It also presages a gap in living standards between the rich and the poor which has not been experienced for generations.

The Climate Action Plan envisages people living closer to where they work in smaller, and more energy-efficient, dwellings.

Leaving aside contemporary contradictions such as the demands for highly insulated, draught-free, homes, and the scientific injunction to throw open windows to disperse Covid particles, it is clear that the domestic environment is a cornerstone of attempts to reduce emissions.

And it is a subject with which most people will identify.

Better subsidies needed

Retrofitting half a million Irish homes, the 2030 target set in the CAP, is estimated to cost as much as €28bn but the report seems to indicate that only one third of this cost will be met by government with optimistic noises made about the impact of loan schemes and tax breaks.

Given the shellacking at the hands of power and energy companies that homeowners are already experiencing, and the extended length of payback time estimated for these improvements, politicians, and environmentalists may be disappointed at the speed of take-up unless subsidy levels are increased.

But there is a much more fundamental issue at play, and that involves the architectural design, structure, materials, building regulations, and planning processes affecting the homes of the future.

There are few, if any, bigger names in architectural design than 86-year-old Norman Foster, whose practice is responsible for some of the world’s most iconic buildings including Berlin’s reconstructed Reichstag and the Gherkin in London.

He told a Q&A in Glasgow that the conjunction of climate change and Covid-19 enabled the reassessment “of the balance between the global and the local.”

Greener cities

Cities in the future, he said, will be “greener, quieter, safer, more equitable” pointing out how people had enjoyed “strolling and outdoor dining” on car-free streets during the lockdowns.

Tellingly, Mr Foster urged planners and developers to ensure “a new balancing out of cities” so that the working classes were not further marginalised.

He said the pandemic “made us really aware and appreciative of those people who make the city work’’ and provided a “new appreciation of the poorly paid” who have to leave early in the morning to commute “because the centre of the city is unaffordable”.

He said that current environmental and sustainability rating standards for buildings did not go far enough in assessing their impact on the planet, and must be expanded.

All of this suggests a much more cohesive regime for planning, development, design, and build and the regulatory conditions which apply than we have traditionally experienced in Ireland.

Mica and pyrite damages

The current controversy over homes in Donegal, Clare, and Mayo damaged by mica and pyrite where variable standards for building materials were in place between the Republic and the North is currently estimated to be a potential cost to the state of €3.2bn.

Meanwhile, long-running and detailed coverage by our own special correspondent, Mick Clifford, continues to warn that families whose homes, built during the light-touch regulation of the Celtic Tiger years and which are considered dangerous through fire safety deficiencies, are still waiting for any sort of resolution.

Since 2014, at least 70 apartment developments have been found to have deficiencies rendering them dangerous. An Oireachtas committee was told in December 2019 that there could be 90,000 dwellings requiring remediation, at a total cost of over €1bn.

According to the CSO, a total of 131,000 apartments were built in the state between 2000 and 2008.

A total of 72 people died in the Grenfell Tower fire in London: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

This week, close to the site of the derelict Grenfell Tower which claimed the lives of 72 people in London in June 2017, a devastating verbatim play which shows the consequences of a laissez-faire regime of planning, design and building regulation in the housing market, is reaching its final week of performances before going on tour outside London.

Value Engineering, Scenes From The Grenfell Inquiry, recounts in their own words how architects, builders, politicians, firefighters, safety experts, financial directors, and construction managers failed to ask the right questions at the right time in an appalling series of decisions which led to a catastrophe.

‘Value Engineering’ is an industry term for reducing the costs of a project to a point where a contract can be secured.

The Grenfell Inquiry evidence and recommendations will inform the British government’s building safety Bill which is now in its committee stage and with which Irish companies will have to conform when it passes into law in 2022.

The Metropolitan Police are investigating possible criminal manslaughter and corporate manslaughter charges.

Potential civil litigation is being prepared for the US courts.

As in Ireland there is a continuing argument over remediation for tenants whose buildings have used defective material.

Whatever the outcome, it is important that the next generation of planning and building regulations, which we will need for environmental benchmarks, are consistent across jurisdictions, are transparent, and have safety as a core function.