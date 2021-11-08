Irish Examiner view: Tap and donate is a win win

Churches, and the restrictions upon Masses and the sizes of congregations and attendances, are among the many aspects of daily life cruelly and frustratingly affected by the pandemic. This curtailment of normality also carries a potential financial penalty alongside the spiritual deficit because of the loss of opportunities for offerings and collections.
It is enterprising of the Dublin archdiocese, which also covers counties Wicklow, parts of Kildare, Laois, Wexford, and Carlow, to implement a deal with a Californian pay terminal firm and AIB to introduce tap and display services at nearly 200 parishes and churches.
Increasingly, we are operating in a cashless society, a mega-trend which has been accelerated by Covid-19. The loss of the ability to crane our necks and glance sideways to see what our neighbour is donating will no doubt be compensated by the communal knowledge and satisfaction that most people tend to round their sums up rather than relying upon the change we have in our pockets. It’s a win win.