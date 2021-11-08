Irish Examiner view: Tap and donate is a win win

Churches, and the restrictions upon Masses and the sizes of congregations and attendances, are among the many aspects of daily life cruelly and frustratingly affected by the pandemic. This curtailment of normality also carries a potential financial penalty alongside the spiritual deficit because of the loss of opportunities for offerings and collections.

It is enterprising of the Dublin archdiocese, which also covers counties Wicklow, parts of Kildare, Laois, Wexford, and Carlow, to implement a deal with a Californian pay terminal firm and AIB to introduce tap and display services at nearly 200 parishes and churches.