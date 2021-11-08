Irish Examiner view: Storm clouds gather over Article 16

We are about to enter a period of increased danger with the British government over the Northern Ireland protocol, the set of rules defining border activity between our country, which is compliant with EU regulations, and the post-Brexit United Kingdom.

It has its roots in the Good Friday Agreement of 1998, none of whose major signatories, Bertie Ahern, David Andrews, and Tony Blair are still in power, while the fourth, the influential Mo Mowlam, died from cancer in 2005. Two other major architects, then US president Bill Clinton and special envoy George Mitchell, are no longer on the world stage.

During the establishment of that historic concord, British prime minister Boris Johnson was a 34-year-old gadfly columnist with the Daily Telegraph and Spectator with a predilection for attacking the European Commission and the animus its officials showed towards prawn cocktail crisps, sausages, and other favourite weighty matters for the British. He was, according to former Northern Ireland minister Chris Patten, “one of the greatest exponents of fake journalism”.

It is not a shock that Johnson’s attitude towards Article 16, this important piece of Anglo-Irish compromise which leaves the North effectively inside the European Union’s single market for goods, should have raised the ire of former PM John Major who, anyway, blames Johnson for exacerbating the schism between the europhile and eurosceptic wings of the Conservative Party.

While it is undeniable that Major has made his own contributions to the gaiety of nations with his relationship with former Conservative minister Edwina Currie, retreat from the European Exchange Rate Mechanism, and rail privatisation, his reputation as a thoughtful man of principle is sound and we should listen seriously when he says that suspending parts of the North’s Brexit deal would be dangerous and “colossally stupid”.

“This is silly politics to placate a few extreme Brexiteers, and the price will be paid by businesses, people in Northern Ireland, and the reputation of the United Kingdom,” he said.

Article 16 allows the introduction of 'safeguard' measures if either the EU or UK concludes that the deal is causing 'economic, societal, or environmental difficulties' which do not appear amenable to immediate remedy.

With the woolliness which often applies to the wording of treaties and conventions, no definition is provided as to what level of seriousness the problem is creating. But it is unlikely to cover some confected dispute over house plants or chipolatas, or even fish catches, it being the case that some solution appears to have been cobbled together for that temporary argument with France.

All of us make deals and conclude transactions which are unsatisfactory in one way or another and the normal remedy is to live with them and hope that they can be amended over time by experience and commonsense. However, just outside our peripheral vision is prowling the figure of Brexit minister David Frost, who threatens to emerge, like the great white shark in Jaws, at a moment of his choosing. Frost’s very first action, upon appointment in March, was to cancel certain regulations imposed on British companies shipping some forms of food to the North.

He favours “pragmatic solutions between friends, not the imposition of one side’s rules on the other and legal purism”.

There are many in Ireland who may not see the British as friends, either historically or in the context of the close affinity which has been established between ourselves and the European Union. However, this would be to underestimate and discount the considerable familial and trading relationships which exist with our nearest neighbours.

To many observers, the political position of Johnson looks unassailable, with an 80-seat majority gifted to him by a weak and divided opposition running forward into 2024. Otherwise, his administration is displaying all the characteristics of an end-of-term government which has run out of steam and self-belief, with the number of policy changes and U-turns rapidly increasing. The Owen Paterson parliamentary

standards and corruption volteface joins a list several pages long which includes welcoming back foreign HGV drivers; imposing a national lockdown; refusing to sack health secretary Matt Hancock; exempting critical workers from the out-of-control test and trace app 'pingdemic'; increasing national insurance charges; and implementing a legal duty on water companies to cut raw sewage discharges into rivers.

On Friday, further discussions are to take place on Article 16 and, while it seems unlikely that a pre-emptive strike will be made during Cop26, a suspension may be imminent.

This will produce a chill in relations between Dublin and Westminster as bad as it has been for 40 years, and with it the possibilities of a trade war.

The last occasion the British felt pushed into a corner, when David Cameron returned from Brussels with nothing to sell to his electorate, it led directly to the pro-Brexit vote and the consequences of today.

Now we, and our neighbours in the North, have even more skin in the game. This is a period for cool heads and careful words.