Irish Examiner view: Government must deliver on climate change promises

By any measure, the projected cost of the Government’s climate action plan is eye watering and unnerving. At €125bn, the amount is equivalent to the cost of two bank bailouts or three pandemics.

But that may be the wrong way to look at it. Instead of considering it in negative terms as a cost or liability, we should look at it in a positive light as an investment that will, if put into practice, have far-reaching benefits.

The plan seeks to chart a course for a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of 51% by the end of the decade. That is hugely ambitious, but achievable, and there are a number of compelling reasons for making it happen.

Even apart from the environmental impact, the push for locally produced green energy brings other benefits as well. We are constantly encouraged to buy our food locally on the grounds that it is fresh, benefits local producers, and limits the environmental transport costs of food produced abroad.

The same could be said for energy production. Instead of importing carbon intensive products, we should all be encouraged to produce as much of our own energy as we can.

At present, there is simply not enough incentive for households and businesses to install solar panels. The grant of €3,000 available to households would hardly pay for the installation.

Farmers, who usually have lots of roof space, could help solve the problem they are accused of creating by installing an extensive array of solar panels, but that will only happen if the incentives are there.

Locally produced solar energy[ makes more sense than wind power in that there are no transport or delivery costs and no extensive pipework needed that requires constant maintenance.

However, installing solar has to make sense financially as well as environmentally.

The much-vaunted Smart Export Guarantee Scheme which would allow those with solar panels to sell excess electricity back to the grid has been delayed further.

It was to have been in place by July but we will be lucky to see it before the end of the year.

As well as incentives, the Government needs to look at our planning regulations to determine whether they are a barrier to producing renewable energy.

Legislation to modernise and reform the system for developing offshore wind generation capacity is currently before the Oireachtas and is expected to be enacted before the end of the year.

However, it will be too late to save what was potentially a gamechanging plan for wind energy production off our shores.

The ESB had been in a partnership to develop a €2bn wind farm off the coast of Clare — but [url=https://www.irishexaminer.com/news/munster/arid-40736667.html]Norway’s Equinor (formerly Statoil) has pulled out of the deal due[/url] to reported dissatisfaction with Ireland’s regulatory and planning regime.

Noel Cunniffe, CEO of Wind Energy Ireland, says the decision underlines what they have been saying for some time.

“We are not reforming Ireland’s planning and regulatory framework quickly enough to develop the offshore wind we will need to meet the targets in the Climate Action Plan.”

Public expenditure minister Michael McGrath has said he is ‘not too perturbed’ by this disturbing development. Such a glib response does little to inspire confidence in the Government’s ability to deliver on its promises.