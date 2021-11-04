Irish Examiner View: It's time to jingle all the way

This time last year, Taoiseach Micheál Martin was talking about offering a “meaningful Christmas” by allowing inter-county travel and household visits. However, by the end of the year, Covid infections had reached an alarming rate, forcing the nation back into its tightest lockdown regime.

We must not allow that to happen again, even while we are told that retailers are hoping for a bumper Christmas as Irish households amassed billions in savings during the height of the pandemic — even more than during the Celtic Tiger era.