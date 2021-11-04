Irish Examiner view: Row putting lives at risk

Whatever simmering row is affecting operations at Doolin Coast Guard station must be tackled by the responsible minister Eamon Ryan with urgency and resolve.
One of the country’s most experienced Irish Coast Guard units has been stood down and that cannot be allowed to continue because lives are at stake. The move was precipitated by news early on Tuesday that six volunteers at Doolin, including the unit’s officer in charge, had resigned. The ICG confirmed that the unit has been stood down but said that the team on Inis Oírr in the Aran Islands, which is managed by Doolin Coast Guard, will remain operational.
The six resignations on Monday left the unit with just 11 members and the decision by the Irish Coast Guard to stand the service down means that those remaining members are not allowed to respond to any land or water-based incident.
The unit was badly affected by the loss in 2016 of their colleague Caitríona Lucas who died tragically while involved in a rescue mission in Kilkee. The reaction by the ICG to a Marine Casualty Investigation Board report into her death that was critical of safety management systems is said to have contributed to growing tensions within the organisation.
All allegations of bullying, harassment, and poor treatment of volunteers must now be thoroughly investigated and it is time for Minister Ryan to step in and also show his solidarity with those who put their lives at risk for others.