Irish Examiner view: Row putting lives at risk

Whatever simmering row is affecting operations at Doolin Coast Guard station must be tackled by the responsible minister Eamon Ryan with urgency and resolve.

One of the country’s most experienced Irish Coast Guard units has been stood down and that cannot be allowed to continue because lives are at stake. The move was precipitated by news early on Tuesday that six volunteers at Doolin, including the unit’s officer in charge, had resigned. The ICG confirmed that the unit has been stood down but said that the team on Inis Oírr in the Aran Islands, which is managed by Doolin Coast Guard, will remain operational.